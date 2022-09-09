ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hearne, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KBTX.com

Three Rudder High students arrested following assault on campus

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Three students at Rudder High School were arrested Monday by police following the assault of a student on campus. The incident happened Monday morning, BISD Communications Director Clay Falls confirmed. “We can confirm three male juvenile students were arrested for assaulting another male student. Our school...
BRYAN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Hearne, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Hearne, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
kwhi.com

GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS

The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
KWTX

DPS identifies woman killed in Falls County wreck

FALLS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) on Monday identified Jakayla Chappell, 23, as the driver killed in a wreck northeast of Marlin. The wreck happened at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, September 11, on FM-147 near FM-1240 in rural Falls County. DPS troopers learned,...
FALLS COUNTY, TX
fox44news.com

Waco PD gives all clear after investigating Waco HS Active Shooter call

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department has given the all clear after investigating an active shooter report at Waco High School Tuesday afternoon.’. Police officers went through the school room by room to verify there was no shooting or active shooter. FOX 44 News just spoke...
WACO, TX
KCEN

Temple police, local experts share firearm safety tips

TEMPLE, Texas — Owning a firearm is an extremely serious responsibility. If not taken seriously, people could either lose their lives or be injured for the remainder of their lives. Aftermath.com reports nearly 500 people unintentionally die by a gun in an average year. A nine-year-old in Killeen was...
TEMPLE, TX
KBTX.com

Aggieland Humane in desperate need for dog fosters and adopters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Aggieland Humane is putting a call out for dog fosters and adopters, saying the shelter is taking in more dogs than are being adopted out. On Tuesday, the shelter said a Brazos County Animal Control Officer brought in 13 dogs and puppies. The shelter said this summer has been a challenge and having to use temporary kennels to house the dogs has become a common occurrence.
BRYAN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Bryan College Station##Missingchild#Hearne Police Department
KBTX.com

House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox44news.com

Victims in fatal Falls County crashes identified

OTTO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Two separate crashes in Falls County result in two fatalities. The Falls County Sheriff’s Office says the first crash happened at approximately 3 am Sunday at County Road 159, near FM-1240 – northeast of Marlin. A Dodge Ram pickup truck left the roadway and rolled over at a bridge near Big Creek. This resulted in two people being air lifted to the hospital, and one person dead.
FALLS COUNTY, TX
Popculture

'The Bachelorette' Alum Arrested for DUI, Found With 'Impaired' 18-Year-Old Student

A Bachelorette star is in trouble with the law. Early Saturday morning, College Station police arrested singer, songwriter, and reality TV contestant James McCoy Taylor in Texas. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and was detained at the Brazos County Detention Center, reported KWTX. According to online jail records, Taylor, 36, was released later that day on bonds totaling $6,000.
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy