Oklahoma State

The Independent

Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes

Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery.The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that's been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate.The law said people had...
TheDailyBeast

Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors

A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
