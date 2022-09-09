Read full article on original website
The Supreme Court May Soon Face Its First Major Post-Roe Abortion Case
Conflicting decisions from two federal judges have set up a potential showdown over a Biden administration order meant to protect some abortions.
Montana adopts permanent block on birth certificate changes
Montana health officials on Friday made permanent a rule that blocks transgender people from changing their birth certificates even if they undergo gender-confirmation surgery.The move by Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte's administration comes just days before a court will hear arguments over the legality of a similar rule that's been in effect on an emergency basis since May. The ACLU of Montana has asked state Judge Michael Moses to strike down the emergency rule. Moses in April had temporarily blocked a 2021 Montana law that made it difficult for transgender people to change their birth certificate.The law said people had...
Federal Judge Rejects Wisconsin Governor’s Request for $106,000 in Attorneys’ Fees in ‘Kraken’ Case
The federal judge who presided over the Wisconsin “Kraken” case has rejected Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) request for more than $100,000 in attorney fees, finding that she lacked jurisdiction. U.S. District Judge Pamela Pepper said that even if she did have jurisdiction, she wouldn’t have awarded fees...
Uvdale shooting victim's parent denounces Abbott for saying Texas can't ban adults under 21 from purchasing guns
A parent of one of the victims who died at the Robb Elementary school shooting has slammed Governor Abbott for saying that it's not possible to raise the age to buy assault weapons.
An Oklahoma school district put a teacher on leave after she shared a link to Brooklyn library's banned book site
To protect themselves amid a ban on Critical Race Theory, teachers have completely dismantled their classroom libraries, the educator told Insider.
Utah teacher questions whether 'posh, White parents' will oppose her classroom 'built for non-White students'
A fourth-grade teacher in Utah took to social media earlier this month, questioning how the parents and students in a majority-White school would react to her classroom, which she said was "built for non-White students." "For the first time in my life, I’m going to be teaching at a majority-White...
Dozens of animals pulled from Oklahoma testing facility, Humane Society of Tulsa assists
TULSA, Okla. — Nearly 40 animals were removed from a medical testing facility in Oklahoma this week. The Humane Society of Tulsa assisted with the removal and provided the animals with vaccinations, heartworms tests, preventatives, and transportation. 34 dogs and seven cats were pulled from the facility. A majority...
U.S. Supreme Court's Gorsuch allows enforcement of $155 million award against Energy Transfer unit
Sept 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch on Thursday rejected a request by pipeline operator Energy Transfer LP's (ET.N) Sunoco Inc unit to block efforts to enforce a $155 million judgment in a lawsuit accusing it of failing to pay interest on late payments to 53,000 oil-well owners across Oklahoma.
Phys.org
Hidden microearthquakes illuminate large earthquake-hosting faults in Oklahoma and Kansas
Using machine learning to sift through a decade's worth of seismic data, researchers have identified hundreds of thousands of microearthquakes along some previously unknown fault structures in Oklahoma and Kansas. The newly identified microearthquakes allowed the seismologists to map and measure earthquake clusters in the region, which has experienced unusual...
Angels Show Up to Protect LGBTQ Brigham Young University Students from Conservative Protestors
A “Back to School Pride Night” in Utah had a host of angels to protect the crowd from homophobic and transphobic rhetoric Saturday night. A dozen fellow Brigham Young University students donned the costumes and wings, constructed with PVC piping and white sheets, to ward off a rally of 100 people opposing the LGBTQ attendees gathering at Kiwanis Park in Provo due to the school’s restrictive codes against non-heteronormative expression. The Pride night featured a drag show, which protesting students and conservative groups claimed was “sexualizing children,” reported The Salt Lake Tribune, but the angels’ extended wings blocked a number of the protestors from engaging with the congregation. Students at BYU, which is run by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aren’t allowed to have same-sex romantic partnerships, engage in displays of affection, or even have clubs that meet on campus.Read it at The Salt Lake Tribune
