Weird West Update 1.04 Adds Alternative Aiming and Permadeath
Weird West's latest patch released on September 12, 2022 and adding an alternate aiming system, a permadeath mode, and some smaller fixes and additions. The alternative aiming mode is an experimental feature, which can be toggled on and off in the options at any time. Though the default aiming works in a classic twin-stick shooter model, in this mode the camera controls are preserved while aiming.
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
PUBG Mobile Version 2.2 Launches Tomorrow With New Map
PUBG Mobile has announced new content will be coming to the game following the 2.2 update tomorrow. The latest update will introduce a new map, updates a fan-favorite map, a new game mode, cosmetics, and more. Players can drop into Nusa as a part of the 2.2 update, which we...
Today's Wordle Answer (#451) - September 13, 2022
It's Tuesday, September 13 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. For the past few days, the Wordle database has not been too kind to the players, consistently offering up difficult words that are giving players fits. Unfortunately for those who don't enjoy these types of Wordles, today's answer has continued to follow that trend. It's another difficult answer, and that means that players everywhere will need a little nudge in the right direction. That's where we can come in with some assistance.
Pacific Drive Is A Dangerous "Road-Like" Coming To PS5 And PC
If you've ever driven through a bad storm and felt like your car was the only thing keeping you alive, then you're really going to feel that way in Pacific Drive. Announced during the PlayStation State of Play presentation on September 13, the survival-horror game sees you barreling in your vehicle through a mysterious and terrifying Pacific Northwest region. Don't slow down.
Sony Shares First Look At PlayStation Stars Digital Collectibles, No Mention Of NFTs
Shown during the September State of Play, PlayStation has revealed the first look at what some of the digital rewards are going to be for its upcoming PlayStation Stars, an upcoming loyalty program that will let players earn rewards for completing activities. One type of reward will be digital collectibles,...
2024 Ford Mustang Digital Gauges Can Mimic ’80s Fox Body Cluster
FordFinally, manufacturers are having some more fun with digital instrument clusters.
Ib - Announcement Trailer - Nintendo Switch
A young girl named Ib visits an art gallery with her parents. While perusing the various works of art, Ib suddenly realizes that she is alone. As she searches for someone – anyone – else, the museum begins to change…
