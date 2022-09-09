It's Tuesday, September 13 and we're back with another edition of our Wordle guides. For the past few days, the Wordle database has not been too kind to the players, consistently offering up difficult words that are giving players fits. Unfortunately for those who don't enjoy these types of Wordles, today's answer has continued to follow that trend. It's another difficult answer, and that means that players everywhere will need a little nudge in the right direction. That's where we can come in with some assistance.

