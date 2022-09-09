Read full article on original website
Atlanta Marta Police Dept. recruits in the Good Life City
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atlanta Marta Police Department is looking for people in Albany to join their Atlanta branch and they’re offering incentives and bonuses for those interested in a career with them. They are offering signing bonuses for up to $5,000, and tuition reimbursements for up to...
Tift Theater cancels Hodgetwins Show due to LGBTQ+ content
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) -Comedians scheduled to perform at the Tift Theater said their private event was canceled because of their content. The Hodgetwin brothers-- Keith and Kevin Hodge-- are known as the “Conservative Twins.”. The content was specifically on the LGBTQ+ community. Now, several people are upset that the...
Tifton PD gets state certification
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
New Wild Adventures expansion coming next year
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - If you’re ever looking for something to do that’s family-friendly, Wild Adventures has you covered. Wild Adventures is a wonderful 3-in-1 theme park that many families from all over enjoy. On Tuesday, the park released announced a new addition to the park. Almost every...
Southwell announces opening of specialty care clinic in Valdosta
TIFTON — Southwell recently announced the opening of its newest clinic in Valdosta, Southwell Specialty Care. The clinic, located at 2922-C North Oak St. in Valdosta, will offer bariatric surgical services as well as orthopedic services. Dr. Wes Turton, bariatric surgeon with South Georgia Surgical, and Dr. Kyle Fleck, orthopedic surgeon with Georgia Sports Medicine, are now seeing patients at the new clinic.
South Ga. first responders remember over 300 lost in 9/11
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - John Michael Moran, David Marc Sullins and James A. Nelson are just three of 343 first responders that not only made the ultimate sacrifice on September 11, 2001, but also inspired the next generations of first responders. Sunday, many first responders reflected on the lives of...
Tourism Alliance to increase tourism in South Georgia
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Everyone wants to get out and enjoy some time visiting new things and having new adventures. The Convention and Visitors Bureaus are trying to accommodate the folks. “Yes, we are. The Scenic South Georgia Tourism Association is working together. We are forming a new alliance together...
Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project
Owner Zachary Hurst wanted to keep a piece of the theatre aspect by keeping the signage. When you walk into The Palace Restaurant and Bar, art pieces will be displayed.
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mithcell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
Post-Searchlight
River South defies weather, takes Downtown by storm
Despite the dreary weather, crowds flocked to downtown Bainbridge over the weekend for this year’s River South festival. Though the rainy forecast forced the sidewalk chalk drawing competition to be cancelled, there was still plenty to do. A yoga class hosted by McKenzie Conder kicked off the festivities that morning, with food and goods vendors, a bounce house for the kids, and glass blowing demonstrations by Hot Glass Academy from Americus available through the day. The main draw was the music, with various artists performing through the afternoon, leading to the headlining performance by the Red Clay Strays.
Post-Searchlight
Harold Allen speaks on Pensacola run, upcoming Bainbridge run
Bainbridge local Harold Allen recently completed yet another run, competing in the Wildcat Ultra 100 mile run in Pensacola. According to Allen, he did the run in remembrance of Ryan Shirley. Unfortunately, things didn’t quite go the way Allen had hoped, having set his goal time at 16 hours. “I...
‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday. Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history. Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling...
Here’s how you can help those impacted by flooding in Ga.
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Torrential rain has left parts of Georgia underwater and WALB is doing its part to help. WALB and our sister station CBS 46 in Atlanta are working with the Salvation Army for an all-day donation event. The day of giving is set for Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Sylvester Palace Theater gets new act as restaurant
SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - Sylvester Palace Theatre isn’t changing its history. Instead, it’s adding more to it. The Palace Theatre holds memories for many in Sylvester. What started in 1944, will now give a taste of history with a lasting impact. Owner Zachary Hurst wanted to keep a...
southgatv.com
Tifton drug trafficking query nets 4 arrests
TIFTON, GA – On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO) and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office concluded a two-month drug trafficking investigation that resulted in the arrests of four people and the seizure of illegal drugs representing a combined value of $710,000.00. The following were arrested and charged:
Mitchell Co. fire destroys chicken house
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - An electrical fire sent a Mitchell county chicken house up in flames Tuesday evening, according to Mitchell County Fire Rescue. Firefighters said at least one-half of a chicken house at Ulysses Poultry was destroyed by a fire. Firefighters also said the fire was caused by an...
Flint Bank discusses rising interest rates and South Ga. banking trends
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As inflation continues to be a topic, rising interest rates and banking trends have also become a concern for some residents. WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace spoke with Frank Griffin, the President of Flint Community Bank, to speak about those rising interest rates and South Georgia banking trends.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Valdosta (GA) Buys New Fire Trucks, OKs $1.6M in Utility Upgrades
The Valdosta Fire Department, Freedom Park and the city’s Utilities GIS Division will undergo improvements totaling $1.6 million during the next two years, ValdostaDailyTimes.com reported. At Valdosta City Council’s latest meeting, council members unanimously approved two new Sutphen fire engines, over Fiscal Year 2023 budget by approximately $78,694, the...
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
