Despite the dreary weather, crowds flocked to downtown Bainbridge over the weekend for this year’s River South festival. Though the rainy forecast forced the sidewalk chalk drawing competition to be cancelled, there was still plenty to do. A yoga class hosted by McKenzie Conder kicked off the festivities that morning, with food and goods vendors, a bounce house for the kids, and glass blowing demonstrations by Hot Glass Academy from Americus available through the day. The main draw was the music, with various artists performing through the afternoon, leading to the headlining performance by the Red Clay Strays.

BAINBRIDGE, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO