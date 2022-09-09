ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chip Tha Ripper Brings Awareness To National Suicide Prevention Month + More with Aladdin Da Prince

By Aladdin Da Prince
93.9 WKYS
93.9 WKYS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jr3wz_0hp4guSK00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cILpN_0hp4guSK00

Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

DON’T MISS THE LATEST NEWS! JOIN OUR TEXT CLUB! TEXT ‘KYS’ TO 37890!

The Cleveland native and up and coming hip hop star Chip Tha Ripper is currently on tour with Kid Cudi for the “To The Moon World Tour”. King Chip sits down with Aladdin “Prince of the Airwayz”, to discuss things he’s learned on tour, gives advice to people during National Suicide Prevention Month, honoring his moher, his latest project “Bonfire”, and more. Watch full interview here:

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zdi5n_0hp4guSK00

READ MORE :

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rapper 600 Breezy announces death of girlfriend while urging fans to prioritise mental health

Rapper 600 Breezy has announced the death of his girlfriend Raven K Jackson while encouraging his followers to prioritise their mental health.The Chicago rapper, whose real name is Antonio Valentino King, revealed that Jackson, a fitness trainer and his girlfriend of two years, had died of apparent suicide on Instagram on Tuesday.In the post, which showed a photo of the couple, the 31 year old shared his grief over Jackson’s passing, with the rapper writing: “Baby why would you do this to me, why would you do this to us?“I was coming back home, I promised you I would …...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

50 Cent’s Son Sire Celebrates 10th Birthday With Chris Brown’s Daughter, Royalty: Photos

50 Cent‘s son, Sire, reached the double digits! The 47-year-old rapper threw his son an epic Call of Duty-themed 10th birthday on Sept. 1 and posted a carousel of snapshots to celebrate. Spotted in one of the photos were Chris Brown‘s eldest child, 8-year-old daughter Royalty, and Bow Wow’s daughter, Shai Moss, 11. In the sweet photo, Royalty and Shai threw up peace signs as they posed on each side of the birthday boy, while he smiled wide in the middle. Sire looked like the coolest 10-year-old ever in army-print shorts and a Baby Milo graphic tee, which was accessorized with a gold chain. Royalty wore shorts and a white printed tee, while Shai showed her prominence in a green Balmain t-shirt and ripped blue jeans.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Chloe Bailey
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gives Usher His Flowers: "Y'all Were Trying Him For Years"

Cardi B is here for Usher getting the love he deserves. For a few years, it seemed as though the Grammy Award winning R&B star was making headlines more for his personal drama than for his music. Now, with his Las Vegas residency booming, as well as new music and viral attention following his iconic Tiny Desk performance, King Usher has found himself back in his rightful place in the culture.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Jay-Z Speaks On Meek Mill Leaving Roc Nation In “God Did” Verse

Jay-Z has finally addressed Meek Mill’s departure from Roc Nation. Hov made a guest appearance on DJ Khaled’s GOD DID and lent a verse on the titular track. On the eight-minute song, which also features Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and John Legend, Jay-Z speaks his mind for over 4 minutes and begins by speaking about Hip-Hop’s few billionaires, adding LeBron James to the list.  “Hov did, please, Lord forgive me for what the stove did/ Nobody touched the billi’ until Hov did,” Jay-Z confidently rhymes. “How many billionaires can come from Hov crib? Huh/I count three, me, Ye and Rih/Bron’s a Roc boy,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#British Royal Family#Suicide Prevention#King Chip#Tha#Nyfw
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Confirms Story About "Confronting" Suge Knight Over A Radio Diss

There was a time in music history when Suge Knight ruled the industry by force. The Death Row boss was tied to some of the largest Hip Hop acts during his reign, with artists like Tupac Shakur and Snoop Dogg by his side, but his commanding presence—and reported tendency to use violence to get his way—made Suge both respected and feared.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Ari Lennox & Lucky Daye Share Soulful R&B Collab, "Boy Bye"

Ari Lennox's age/sex/location album was co-signed by her label head, J. Cole, shortly after its arrival, as the renowned rapper compared his First Lady's work to that of Alica Keys on her debut LP, Songs in A Minor. As fans have begun to listen to the 12-track release they've also...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Eminem had to relearn how to rap following drug overdose

Eminem has revealed that he had to retrain himself to rap following his 2007 accidental overdose on methadone. The rapper was appearing on the latest episode of his manager Paul Rosenberg’s podcast Paul Pod, where he spoke about the overdose and having to relearn his craft. “I remember when...
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West & Chris Rock Model New Yeezy Shades For NYFW

After months of regrouping and working on his stand-up material following the infamous 2022 Oscars slap, Chris Rock is outside. The legendary comedian made headlines all summer long for controversial comedy bits that target everyone from his Academy Award nemesis, Will Smith, to Nicole Brown Simpson. However, the outside noise hasn't stopped the Everybody Hates Chris creator from living his life.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hotnewhiphop.com

"Drip Too Hard" By Lil Baby & Gunna Achieves RIAA Diamond Certified Status

Lil Baby has a lot to celebrate lately. Not only is the 27-year-old Atlanta native gearing up for the arrival of his It's Only Me album in October, but he's also just coming off a successful run with Chris Brown on their North American One Of Them Ones Tour (which the duo seems eager to take overseas to Europe in the future).
CELEBRITIES
93.9 WKYS

93.9 WKYS

50
Followers
719
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The most hip hop and R&B in the DMV!

 https://kysdc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy