Read full article on original website
Related
hometownstations.com
Lima woman who pleaded guilty to felonious assault fails to appear for sentencing
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima woman who pleaded guilty to felonious assault after a fight at J's bar earlier this year failed to appear in court on Wednesday. 23-year-old Janicqua Bailey failed to appear for her scheduled sentencing hearing in Allen County Common Pleas Court. Bailey, as well as Donavan Denson and Nicholas Williams, were indicted for felonious assault after a bar fight at J's Pub back in January. That fight left Brandin Fisher-Jones in the parking lot with injuries to his face and body. Williams was sentenced to four to six years in prison, while Bailey and Denson have yet to be sentenced.
hometownstations.com
Night work on Interstate 75 in Allen County to begin tonight
Press Release from Ohio Department of Transportation District 1: LIMA, Ohio (Wednesday, September 14, 2022) Interstate 75 in both directions in the city of Lima, between State Route 81 and State Route 65, will have lane restrictions beginning tonight, Wednesday, Sept. 14 through Wednesday, Sept. 21, for bridge joint and concrete pavement repairs. Work will occur overnight with lane closures beginning at approximately 6 p.m. each night and extending into the following day. Work is anticipated on Saturday. No work will occur on Sunday.
hometownstations.com
Area Agency on Aging 3 Hosting Drug Take Back & Shred A Thon in Hardin County
Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Kenton, OH – The Area Agency on Aging 3 is hosting a Drug Take Back Day & Shred A Thon, Tuesday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 1025 S. Main Street, Kenton.
hometownstations.com
Heart & Sole of Allen County making sure local kids have a comfortable pair of shoes to wear
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - More kids in the local area will have shoes thanks to a donation by Heart & Sole of Allen County. The organization dropped off a shoe order that will go to kids in the Lima area who may have not had a chance to get appropriate footwear for the school year. Whether it's spring, summer, fall, or winter, Heart and Sole wants to ensure that students can go to school with a comfortable pair of shoes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hometownstations.com
Car show held at Allen County Council on Aging gives community members a chance to reminisce
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Area seniors and community members came out to enjoy the nice weather and even nicer cars. The Allen County Council on Aging held their 12th annual car show. Neighbors, residents of Lochhaven Apartments, and other groups had a chance to admire over a dozen vehicles, enter raffles, and listen to music. Seeing well-maintained vintage cars or unique custom paint jobs is always interesting, but Gerald Burton says one of the highlights of the event is the memories that some models or styles of cars may bring back for local seniors.
hometownstations.com
Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities applaud direct service providers
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Dedicated, caring, and patient are words that were mentioned many times as those who care for individuals with disabilities were honored on Tuesday. The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities taking the time to thank their direct service professionals for all they do for their clients. Many of these direct service professionals work in the home helping the person learn the tools to be independent. There are hundreds of people who work with the board of developmental disabilities but more are needed. Those who have worked as direct service professionals say what they do is challenging but rewarding.
hometownstations.com
Not-So-Strong Ohio tour makes a stop in downtown Lima
"Not-So-Strong Ohio" tour makes a stop in downtown Lima. The "Not So Strong Ohio" tour by Ohio Democrats made a stop in downtown Lima Tuesday morning. The candidates for secretary of state and state auditor were on hand. They say the corruption and special interests are costing the residents of Ohio. Governor DeWine's weakness is hurting working families and he is failing to provide the leadership expected from a governor. They say the Democratic ticket on the ballot this fall is the change that Ohio needs.
hometownstations.com
United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring Service Event Starts Monday
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 14, 2022) Rakes and paintbrushes in hand, about 160 volunteers will span the county next week, volunteering for United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring event. “With our campaign season kicking off last week and Days...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hometownstations.com
SAFY of Lima is expanding their services to better help area youth
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local youth service agency is expanding the services they offer area teens. SAFY of Lima offers behavioral and mental health services for young adults from the ages of 12 years of age to 17 years old. Their drop-in facility is a place where the kids can feel comfortable and open up with skill coaches about their feelings. The center is now offering additional therapy including therapeutic behavioral services in a more casual setting.
hometownstations.com
It's Docent Enrichment Week and the Allen County Museum is providing information on volunteering
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Allen County Museum's education department hosting a variety of speakers as part of their Docent Enrichment Week. The docents at the Allen County Museum are volunteers who help out in a variety of ways, including leading school and adult tours, guiding visitors around the museum and volunteering for special events. This week is a chance for people interested in the docent program to learn more about what they do, and to give veteran docents the opportunity to hear more about different subjects. The docent program is integral for the museum to stay up and running all year round.
hometownstations.com
Proposed Legislation on PODS in Lima Placed for Second Reading
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - On Monday Evening at Lima City Council, legislation was proposed to regulate "Portable on Demand Storage Units" or "PODS," but concerns from proprietors led to council placing the legislation for a second reading. Recently, there has been a significant increase in the usage of PODS throughout...
hometownstations.com
New scholarship announced to assist Allen County graduates attending OSU Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A scholarship aims to strengthen the medical education pipeline in the region. The John D and Norma L Hubbell Family Scholarship will help the Ohio State University of Lima students that are looking for financial help in their goal of becoming future doctors, dentists, veterinarians, and other health-related professionals. The scholarship was established in 2022 by Susan L Hubbell and family members in order to address the need for financial help for medical students.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hometownstations.com
From prison to the Olympics, Tony Hoffman speaks to Delphos students about making positive choices
DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - Students of Delphos St. John's and Delphos Jefferson hearing from a special speaker Monday morning. Tony Hoffman spoke on his experiences, including his struggles with substance abuse and ending up in prison, getting sober and performing in the Olympics, and of course telling his story around the country. This talk was funded by money raised at the Andrew Elder Golf Scramble that was put on this summer, with the hopes that through hearing Hoffman's story, these students will make good decisions throughout their lives and prioritize their mental health.
hometownstations.com
Matching grant programs available for Lima neighborhood associations
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The Department of Housing and Neighborhoods is announcing another opportunity for the community with a matching grant program. Matching grant programs are available for neighborhood associations to implement enhancement projects. The project must kick off on October 17th and be completed by April 17th of 2023. The association could get up to $2,500.
hometownstations.com
Buckeye Trail Association Welcomes Delphos as newest Buckeye Trail Town
Press Release from Buckeye Trail Association: Delphos, Ohio -The Buckeye Trail Association welcomes Delphos as their eighteenth Buckeye Trail Town on Saturday, September 17, 2022 11:30 am at the Delphos Canal Museum. To be recognized as a Buckeye Trail Town is to acknowledge that the community has embraced the Buckeye...
hometownstations.com
Food Coalition announces resource fair, distribution at Hancock County Fairgrounds
Press Release from United Way of Hancock County: FINDLAY, OH (Sept. 12, 2022) — Several community agencies and nonprofits will gather on Sept. 15 at the Hancock County Fairgrounds to provide resources and information to community members. Resources will range from physical and mental health to workforce development and individual and family needs.
hometownstations.com
Mercy Health-St. Rita's is holding an open house hiring event at the end of September
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Mercy Health-Saint Rita's is looking to hire in almost every department. They will be holding an open house hiring event at the end of the month. The medical center is in need of employees and is working hard to get them. The hiring event will have representatives from more than a dozen departments. The administration says there could be on-the-spot offers during the event to fill open positions.
hometownstations.com
Officer Dominic Francis Honored at Bluffton/Van Buren Soccer Game
BLUFFTON, OH (WLIO)- Tuesday's soccer game between the Bluffton and Van Buren High School boys soccer teams honored fallen Bluffton Police Officer Dominic Francis. Before the game, a special ceremony and coin toss was held to remember the life of Officer Francis. Additionally, special jerseys were made for both soccer teams to display remembrance of Francis' life. Officers from the Bluffton Police Department received donations from the public that will go toward the construction of a permanent fallen officers memorial for the three Bluffton police officers who have fallen during the line of duty. Following the ceremony, we caught up with Bluffton Police Department Lieutenant Matt Oglesbee on why this special memorial ceremony means so much to the Bluffton community.
hometownstations.com
Life Flight Network offering new incentive for those wanting to become EMTs
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's no secret that nearly every industry is looking for employees and a local medical facility is looking to recruit employees in a new way. Life Flight Network is the company that manages Mercy Health Lima's ground and air ambulances and they need EMTs. They have just filled their first class of emergency medical technicians and are footing the bill. Yes, they are paying for their education but also paying them to take the classes as full-time employees.
hometownstations.com
State-of-the-art dining delivery is rolling around at Ohio Northern University
ADA, OH (WLIO) - They are cute, friendly, and make campus life more fun!. Ohio Northern University has rolled out a new food delivery service all powered by robots. The university has partnered with food service company Sodexo to bring what are called Kiwibots. They not only serve students with a smile in the dining hall, but they also deliver food around campus by simply ordering through a mobile app.
Comments / 0