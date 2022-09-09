ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Dedicated, caring, and patient are words that were mentioned many times as those who care for individuals with disabilities were honored on Tuesday. The Allen County Board of Developmental Disabilities taking the time to thank their direct service professionals for all they do for their clients. Many of these direct service professionals work in the home helping the person learn the tools to be independent. There are hundreds of people who work with the board of developmental disabilities but more are needed. Those who have worked as direct service professionals say what they do is challenging but rewarding.

ALLEN COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO