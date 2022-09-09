Two people were killed and another two badly injured in a crash between two SUVs on SR-776 in Englewood on Monday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 25-year-old man from Englewood was traveling south in the outside lane of SR-776, north of Artists Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. A second SUV, driven by a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, was stopped at the stop sign on Artists Avenue, west of SR-776. The second SUV’s two passengers were a 68-year-old woman from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota.

ENGLEWOOD, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO