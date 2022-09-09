Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Prodigy Goes Pink! at Lazy Springs Recreation ParkJessie RogersNorth Fort Myers, FL
3 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Avelo Airlines Announces New Base in Fort Myers – Signs of Florida’s Tourism and Business Economy GrowingToby HazlewoodFort Myers, FL
Opinion: Kill World Baseball Classic — Or Move It To NovemberIBWAAFort Myers, FL
Five Italian restaurants in Florida that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
WINKNEWS.com
Troopers investigating crash on I-75 ramp on State Road 80
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating an overnight crash near the I-75 exit ramp on State Road 80. The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. and injured two people, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. A 27-year-old man from Lehigh Acres was making a left turn off the exit ramp...
WINKNEWS.com
Vehicle crashes into home in Port Charlotte
A vehicle has struck a home in Port Charlotte. The incident happened in the 2300 block of Broad Ranch Drive. The home has extensive damage, and they are trying to extract a person from the home, said Todd Dunn, public information officer for Charlotte County Fire EMS. A middle-aged man...
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral man sentenced to five years for fleeing from a police officer
A Cape Coral man was sentenced Tuesday evening to five years in prison for fleeing from law enforcement and driving without a license. According to state attorney documents, Christopher Ryan Manning, 40, was found guilty as charged of fleeing to elude a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens and driving with no driver’s license. The jury returned the guilty verdict after a one-day trial in Lee County. He was immediately sentenced to five years in prison on the first count one and 60 days in the Lee County Jail on the second, to run concurrently.
WINKNEWS.com
New information on Sunday’s Lehigh Acres hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol Homicide Division is still investigating Saturday’s hit-and-run fatal crash on Sunshine Boulevard in Lehigh Acres. According to FHP, the investigation has determined the vehicle involved is a silver Toyota Sienna made between 2004 and 2010. The Sienna should also have damage to the front passenger side near the headlamp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WINKNEWS.com
Hit-and-run driver hospitalizes 15-year-old pedestrian in Lehigh Acres
A teenage pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by an unknown hit-and-run driver at a Lehigh Acres intersection on Tuesday morning. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the pickup truck was traveling north on Champion Avenue around 6:40 a.m. The pedestrian, a 15-year-old girl, was standing on the west. grass...
capecoralbreeze.com
19-year-old dies in motorcycle crash with school bus
A 19-year-old Lehigh Acres man was killed this afternoon when his motorcycle hit the side of a Lee County school bus at the intersection of Bruce Avenue North and Lee Boulevard in Lee County. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 2:15 when the...
WINKNEWS.com
Woman dies after a deadly crash in Glades County
A fatal crash involving a woman from Port Charlotte happened while she was driving in Glades County Monday afternoon. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving North on US-27 just after 3:30 p.m. The victim didn’t navigate a left curve, crossed over the grass median, and got onto the southbound lanes of US-27.
WINKNEWS.com
2 people killed, 2 severely injured in Englewood SUV crash
Two people were killed and another two badly injured in a crash between two SUVs on SR-776 in Englewood on Monday evening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, an SUV driven by a 25-year-old man from Englewood was traveling south in the outside lane of SR-776, north of Artists Avenue, at around 6:25 p.m. A second SUV, driven by a 73-year-old woman from Englewood, was stopped at the stop sign on Artists Avenue, west of SR-776. The second SUV’s two passengers were a 68-year-old woman from Thief River Falls, Minnesota, and a 68-year-old woman from Grand Forks, North Dakota.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash with school bus in Lehigh Acres
Florida Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist is dead after a crash with a school bus on Lee Boulevard in Lehigh Acres on Tuesday. FHP says there were 23 students on the bus, most of them teenagers. They say none of the students were injured. Troopers say the motorcyclist was a...
WINKNEWS.com
Two powerboats found after being stolen from Edison Sailing Center
Two powerboats were found with the motor missing after being stolen from Edison Sailing Center in Fort Myers. The company teaches safe boating to local kids and has an event coming up but this theft could impact that. Next month they have their Junior Olympic Festival they said they need...
Family of Lehigh Acres hit and run victim wants driver to surrender
Two days after a car ran over 40-year-old Ronald Quilliam, his family spoke with Briana Brownlee. They are calling on the driver to come forward and surrender for the death of their loved one.
WINKNEWS.com
Englewood man arrested for demanding drug money, crushing truck with excavator
A 36-year-old Englewood man has been arrested after deputies say he assaulted a woman and wreaked havoc on her vehicle after she couldn’t find money for drugs. Richard Hamilton faces charges of criminal mischief, more than $1,000, domestic battery by strangulation and false imprisonment of a person against their will.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WINKNEWS.com
New food trucks code being discussed by Cape Coral officials
The Cape Coral City Council discussed a new code on Wednesday to treat mobile food vendors the same as restaurants. In turn, this will create a standard for all food trucks in Cape Coral to be held to. The days are numbered for seating areas like the one at the...
WINKNEWS.com
Most Wanted Wednesday: Featuring some of SWFL’s most wanted suspects; Sept. 14
This weekly WINK News segment features fugitives from justice right here in Southwest Florida. This is your chance to help out the community and give the tip that gets these people off the street. These suspects need to be found – and you can help. If you have seen them, reach out to Crime Stoppers or your local law enforcement. Call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County Jail to start accepting all inmates, roll back COVID-19 protocols
Changes are coming to the Lee County Jail after a WINK News investigation found that the jail was still operating under COVID-19 protocols. Since then, Fort Myers and Cape Coral police have both confirmed there’s a plan to start taking in more inmates before opening up completely. On Friday,...
WINKNEWS.com
Man arrested after breaking into car, fleeing, resisting Fort Myers police
Fort Myers police arrested a man who they say broke into a car at a 7-Eleven and fled from officers. Police responded to the 7-Eleven on Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers on Sept. 4 just after 6:30 a.m. for a report of a vehicle burglary in progress. Officers said they...
Middle schooler arrested for Mariner High School threat
A 14-year-old middle school student was arrested and charged with a written threat to conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism for the threat to Mariner High School on Tuesday.
Mysuncoast.com
Two killed; others injured in Englewood crash
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were killed and two others seriously injured Monday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Englewood. The Florida Highway Patrol says an SUV, driven by a 25-year-old Englewood man, was heading south on State Road 776, also known as Indiana Avenue, at about 6:30 p.m.
Hot Crocs: Welding sparks roof fire at Miromar Outlets
Fire officials say welding crews were able to put out the flames with a handheld fire extinguisher, but they monitored for embers.
WINKNEWS.com
Seven more victims identified in the Sanibel Beach voyeurism footage
More victims have been revealed after police said a man put hidden cameras inside two Sanibel Beach bathrooms. Detectives tracked down victims by relying on the surveillance video from Bowman Beach outside the public bathrooms. Detectives have asked that anyone who used the bathrooms at Bowman Beach on July 28, contact the Sanibel Police department.
Comments / 3