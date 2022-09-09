ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion

By Nicki Cox
 5 days ago

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers.

“I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday.

She continued, “I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I’m gonna talk about it all.”

Although she didn’t discuss who was the person allegedly threatening her, she did share a text exchange between her and Kathy Hilton, which she captioned as a “threat, for sure!”

In the alleged texts, Hilton asked Rinna to “please not say anything we discussed.”

The reality star is ready to speak her mind at the “RHOBH” reunion.
lisarinna/Instagram

“Otherwise, It will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano [sic],” the texts read. “Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.”

Rinna went on to tease the fiery reunion later that day captioning a video of her dancing ahead of the big night, “I pay them all in Dust.”

The reality star had been at trouble in “Housewife” paradise over the past couple of weeks after she wiped her social media clean from the Bravo show and unfollowing most of her fellow cast members.

Fans have been speculating this might be Rinna’s last season with the franchise.
Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Rinna — who has undoubtedly stirred the pot this season — unfollowed co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung-Minkoff on Instagram just days before reunion. Similarly, Beauvais and Stracke unfollowed Erika Jayne in last week’s episode of the reality series, which lead to a heated argument .

The Bravolebrity has also been very vocal about her alleged mistreatment during the latest season of the show.

“I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F–king Rinna After,” the former soap opera star also shared.
lisarinna/Instagram

Last month, Rinna posted a throwback photo of her walking a red carpet in an eye-catching yellow dress and high slit to remind her 3.5 million Instagram followers who she is.

“I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F–king Rinna After,” she wrote atop the image.

Just hours later, the “Days of Our Lives” alum posted lyrics from the hit song “Roxie” next to a photo of Renée Zellweger in the 2002 screenplay of “Chicago.”

The reality star briefly unfollowed some of her co-stars earlier this week.
Getty Images for MTV

“I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each other. And that’s because none of us got enough love in our childhoods. And that’s showbiz, kid,” the graphic read, with Rinna reiterating the last line in the caption.

Despite her cryptic posts, a source tells Page Six exclusively that Rinna has no plans to leave the franchise any time soon.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs every Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.

Comments / 89

Melanie Myers Lucas
5d ago

she's gaslighting and it won't work the fans are done with her, she's no longer a housewive they love to hate, it's just we plain hate her !!

Reply
78
Love MO
5d ago

The filters these women use on themselves when they post crap is unbelievable and hilarious, really. I wonder if they believe that’s what they truly look like.

Reply(1)
54
Debb Prescott
5d ago

Such a weirdo! When I watch the show, I often wonder what drug she’s on to act as flakey and skittish as she creeps me out. Anyone else? Love the other housewives !

Reply
51
Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott beam in first joint sighting in nearly a year

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott appear to have reignited the spark in their relationship more than a year after fueling divorce rumors. The married couple was spotted picking up a pie of pizza together in Calabasas, Calif., on Thursday, and their facial expressions seemed to be pure bliss. In the photos, Spelling, 49, was seen dressed in a pretty summer maxi dress with lemon prints and brown sandals for the casual outing. Meanwhile, McDermott, 55, wore a white T-shirt, jean shorts and sneakers. Both were noticeably wearing their wedding bands after foregoing their sparklers in previous sightings. As the pair first walked up to the...
CALABASAS, CA
Nicki Minaj slams ‘bitch’ Garcelle Beauvais: ‘I see why that white man left you’

Yikes. Nicki Minaj dragged Garcelle Beauvais in an expletive-filled rant during Monday’s episode of “Queen Radio” on Amazon. “This lady is on one of the ‘Real Housewives’ [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page,’” the rapper said, referencing how Beauvais’ 14-year-old son Jax received hateful comments via Instagram last month. “Bitch, if you can’t … stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, bitch.” Minaj, 39, appears to be feuding with the Bravo star over an old interview Beauvais, 55, conducted with Jennifer Hough, who accused the rapper’s husband, Kenneth Petty, of rape. Minaj and Petty, 44,...
CELEBRITIES
'Southern Charm's Whitney Sudler-Smith Has Big Career News

He is a man and a bit of a myth — who may yet become a legend. He's the enigma that is Whitney Sudler-Smith. As a self-described “Bon vivant” — a term used for a social person with refined tastes enjoying the "good life" — anyone vicariously living through the Southern Charm star's social media may assume Whitney is all about yachting in Cannes, bobsledding with Prince Albert of Monaco, or playing guitar with Staplegun, but for this renaissance man, not everything is as it may appear.
Maria Shriver looks unrecognizable while visiting new home in Santa Monica

Maria Shriver looked unrecognizable while out and about over the weekend. The former first lady of California was photographed in Santa Monica, Calif., sporting a new look while seemingly going makeup-free. In photos obtained by Page Six exclusively, the 66-year-old headed to her car after stopping by the construction site where she is building a new home. While Shriver seemed to be in great spirits, her face looked different than it has in recent years. The niece of the late President John F. Kennedy kept things casual in black leggings, a purple T-shirt and a pair of gray sneakers. Shriver used a claw clip to...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Erika Jayne Says Sutton Stracke “Has Been Called Worse” Than The C-Word

This season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills hasn’t been an easy one for Sutton Stracke. Much like last season of RHOBH, Sutton has had a bumpy ride with Erika Jayne. Erika told Sutton’s bestie, Garcelle Beauvais, that Sutton was “a liability.” Erika also said that Garcelle “cleans up for Sutton.” Garcelle was over Erika’s […] The post Erika Jayne Says Sutton Stracke “Has Been Called Worse” Than The C-Word appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
‘RHOBH’: Erika Jayne Blasts ‘Dumb’ Co-Stars During Fight Over Her $750K Earrings

The Sept. 7 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills showed Erika Jayne going off on her co-stars after they accused her of not showing compassion for the “potential” victims allegedly robbed of settlement money by her estranged husband, Tom Girardi. During the ladies’ trip to Aspen, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung Minkoff took issue with Erika for not handing over a pair of $750K earrings Tom purchased for her 15 years ago. They said that even if the earrings weren’t bought with stolen money, Erika should want to donate them in an effort to help the “potential” victims. Erika didn’t agree, and Kyle Richards felt the need to jump into the conversation after Erika started saying that the victims could be lying about having their money stolen from them. “You can’t say that!” Kyle yelled.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Andy Cohen Shares Adorable Photo with 'Bright-Eyed' Daughter Lucy: 'Sweet as Pie'

Andy Cohen is dad to son Ben, 3, and daughter Lucy, 4 months Andy Cohen is all about balancing work with a bit of play. The Bravo personality had a busy morning that included getting in quality time with both of his kids before heading to work on Wednesday. In videos shared on his Instagram Story, Cohen played doctor with son Benjamin Allen, 3, with the Watch What Happens Live host sitting on the floor as his son examined him with play tools. "Early morning Dr. appointment," Cohen captioned the...
CELEBRITIES
Amy Roloff Ditches Chris Marek, Sparks Wild Divorce Speculation

Amy Roloff went home to Michigan this past weekend for a family wedding. Seems like a pretty basic and harmless thing for someone to do, right?. And yet: The visit to the Little People, Big World star’s native state set off somewhat of an uproar on social media because followers took note of her photos from the event and wondered:
MICHIGAN STATE
Savannah Chrisley Shares Cryptic Instagram Post Months After Parents' Fraud Conviction

Fans are speculating that Savannah Chrisley has taken a jab at her parents, Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley, months after they were found guilty of fraud and tax evasion. On Monday, August 22, the reality star took to her Instagram Story with a cryptic text post speaking about individuals who can make life more complicated. “Never forget 3 types of people in your life,” reads the post. “1. Who helped you in your difficult times. 2. Who left you in difficult times. 3. Who put you in difficult times.” Although the 24-year-old Growing Up Chrisley alum didn’t elaborate further, some...
CELEBRITIES
SEE: 'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne's Designer Bag, Home Decor & Other Items Being Auctioned In Court-Ordered Sale

An extensive collection of items belonging to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, are soon to be auctioned per court orders. RadarOnline.com can confirm that contents from the former couple's Pasadena mansion will be up for grabs as their legal drama heats up.The "Property from the Thomas and Erika Jayne Girardi Residence, A Court Ordered Sale" is kicking off at noon on Wednesday, September 21, via John Moran Auctioneers. One item featured on the now-live website is a snakeskin travel bag designed by Philipp Plein with a starting bid of $225. There...
CELEBRITIES
Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen

When viewers were introduced to Larsa Pippen on Season 1 of Real Housewives of Miami, she was happily married to NBA star Scottie Pippen, and the couple shared four children. After separating from Scottie, Larsa later moved to Los Angeles and became besties with Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. Larsa signed on for […] The post Larsa Pippen Says That It Is “Hard” To Date Because She Compares Men To Her Ex-Husband Scottie Pippen appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATIONSHIPS
How Vanderpump Rules' Raquel Leviss Is Causing "Tension" Between Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz

Watch: Raquel Leviss Dishes on Seeing Ex James Kennedy for First Time. Vanderpump Rules fans think they've seen this film before, and they didn't like the ending. Scheana Shay and Brock Davies' wedding brought many of the Bravo series' stars to Cancun this week, but the trip hasn't been idyllic for everyone—namely, Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz. A source tells E! News that Tom and co-star Raquel Leviss have been getting closer, which Katie isn't exactly thrilled about. As such, the flirtationship has become a source of "tension" for the formerly friendly exes, the insider shared.
CELEBRITIES
