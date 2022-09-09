Lisa Rinna: I’ve been ‘threatened’ ahead of the ‘RHOBH’ reunion

Lisa Rinna isn’t holding back.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star is planning to speak her “truth” at the show’s reunion — and she isn’t afraid of ruffling some feathers.

“I have been ‘threatened’ for the past 4 months by ‘people’ basically trying to scare me, trying to ruin my credibility, trying to call me a liar, creating things that aren’t true and don’t exist, but guess what? Today we’re going to sit down and we are going to talk about it all,” the former model, 59, wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday.

She continued, “I will tell my truth. And yes you better believe I’m gonna talk about it all.”

Although she didn’t discuss who was the person allegedly threatening her, she did share a text exchange between her and Kathy Hilton, which she captioned as a “threat, for sure!”

In the alleged texts, Hilton asked Rinna to “please not say anything we discussed.”

The reality star is ready to speak her mind at the “RHOBH” reunion. lisarinna/Instagram

“Otherwise, It will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano [sic],” the texts read. “Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.”

Rinna went on to tease the fiery reunion later that day captioning a video of her dancing ahead of the big night, “I pay them all in Dust.”

The reality star had been at trouble in “Housewife” paradise over the past couple of weeks after she wiped her social media clean from the Bravo show and unfollowing most of her fellow cast members.

Fans have been speculating this might be Rinna’s last season with the franchise. Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Im

Rinna — who has undoubtedly stirred the pot this season — unfollowed co-stars Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke and Crystal Kung-Minkoff on Instagram just days before reunion. Similarly, Beauvais and Stracke unfollowed Erika Jayne in last week’s episode of the reality series, which lead to a heated argument .

The Bravolebrity has also been very vocal about her alleged mistreatment during the latest season of the show.

“I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F–king Rinna After,” the former soap opera star also shared. lisarinna/Instagram

Last month, Rinna posted a throwback photo of her walking a red carpet in an eye-catching yellow dress and high slit to remind her 3.5 million Instagram followers who she is.

“I was Lisa F–king Rinna before HW and I’ll be Lisa F–king Rinna After,” she wrote atop the image.

Just hours later, the “Days of Our Lives” alum posted lyrics from the hit song “Roxie” next to a photo of Renée Zellweger in the 2002 screenplay of “Chicago.”

The reality star briefly unfollowed some of her co-stars earlier this week. Getty Images for MTV

“I’m a star! And the audience loves me! And I love them. And they love me for loving them. And I love them for loving me. And we love each other. And that’s because none of us got enough love in our childhoods. And that’s showbiz, kid,” the graphic read, with Rinna reiterating the last line in the caption.

Despite her cryptic posts, a source tells Page Six exclusively that Rinna has no plans to leave the franchise any time soon.

“The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” airs every Wednesday at 8/7c on Bravo.