Coroner reports, medical records will not be kept from Mason Sisk trial, judge says

A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk. The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men. They'll be tasked with determining whether Sisk is innocent or guilty of capital murder. The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.

ELKMONT, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO