Coroner reports, medical records will not be kept from Mason Sisk trial, judge says

Day 3 of Mason Sisk trial: Jurors shown autopsy photos, more video from 2019 murder scene in Elkmont
Prosecutors on Wednesday continued to lay out their case against Mason Sisk, an Elkmont teen accused of fatally shooting five family members in 2019. That included presenting more footage from the body-worn cameras used by Limestone County sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene, autopsy photos of the victims and testimony from deputies and the state medical examiner.
Huntsville mother admitted intentionally drowning 2-year-old daughter, officer testifies
A Huntsville mother admitted to purposefully drowning her 2-year-old daughter in a bathtub, according to investigators who were at the scene. Laccuina Braithwaite is charged with capital murder in the July death of her daughter, Laioni Douglas. During a preliminary hearing at the Madison County Courthouse on Tuesday, investigator Brett...
Suspect was hallucinating when he used car to murder woman at Decatur Walmart, attorney says
A defense attorney is asking the court to order his client, a Huntsville man accused of killing a woman with his car in Decatur, to undergo a mental examination to see if the man is even capable of going through trial. According to the attorney, 38-year-old Preston Lamar Nelson has...
Opening statements begin Tuesday in Mason Sisk capital murder trial
A jury has been selected in the capital murder trial of Mason Sisk. The jury (12 members plus two alternates) is made of seven women and seven men. They'll be tasked with determining whether Sisk is innocent or guilty of capital murder. The Elkmont teenager is accused of shooting and killing five of his family members in 2019 as they slept in their beds inside the family home.
Sheriff: Casey White, Vicky White formed romance, planned escape during almost 1,000 phone calls
Casey White and Vicky White spoke on the phone almost 1,000 times in the months before their escape from the Lauderdale County Jail. Sheriff Rick Singleton told WAAY 31 News Anchor Marie Waxel this information was uncovered as authorities continue to investigate the relationship between the accused murderer and the now-deceased jail employee.
2 men face kidnapping, robbery charges after police say they attacked Madison woman
Two Athens men face multiple charges related to their alleged roles in the attack of a Madison woman on Monday. Madison Police said the incident was reported as a burglary Monday morning on Mountain View Lane. When officers arrived, they learned the woman had been assaulted by a professional acquaintance, according to the department.
Moulton woman arrested after dogs attack 9-year-old in Lawrence County
A Moulton woman has been charged with violating Emily's Law after a pack of dogs she co-owned attacked a 9-year-old boy, severely injuring him. Tanya Lynn Emery, 36, was arrested Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office previously said Emery was caring for the dogs at a...
Huntsville woman indicted on murder charge after fatally shooting husband during argument
A Huntsville woman accused of fatally shooting her husband during an argument in April 2021 has now been indicted on a murder charge, records show. A Madison County grand jury indicted Inez Renae Fuqua, 40, on Sept. 2 on a single count of murder for the death of Christopher Fuqua at their home on Cypress Point Drive. The indictment says Inez Fuqua shot him "several times, with a handgun."
Albertville Police: Argument between brothers leaves 1 shot, 1 arrested
The Albertville Police Department says an argument between brothers led to a Saturday shooting. Police said Keven Jomar Martinez, 27, of Albertville was shot in the lower torso by his brother, Waldemar Martinez, 32, of Guntersville. Keven Martinez is expected to make a full recovery, police said. Waldemar Martinez has...
9-year-old boy hospitalized after violent attack by pack of dogs in Lawrence County
A 9-year-old Lawrence County boy is recovering at Huntsville Hospital after he was attacked by a pack of dogs while riding his bike. Gavin Peoples was attacked Saturday afternoon on Lawrence County Road 582. His mother, Stephanie Overton, said if it wasn't for nearby residents rushing to rescue him, "there is no telling what we would be doing today."
Alabama Representative proposing trafficking fentanyl bill; Huntsville woman deeply impacted by the drug
Alabama Representative Matt Simpson says he wants mandatory prison time for drug dealers who are trafficking fentanyl in an effort to stop the spread in Alabama. Huntsville resident Jackie Bragg supports the move. Bragg lost her father to an overdose in June and a year prior her cousin, who she...
Bond set at $75,000 for Eva man charged with domestic violence
An Eva man remains behind bars on $75,000 bond Friday after being arrested on a domestic violence warrant in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said the warrant stemmed from an earlier incident at a home in Eva. On Tuesday, an investigator with the sheriff's office obtained the warrant for 37-year-old Johnathan Hamilton Brown.
Commissioners unsure if Madison County should allow medical marijuana dispensaries
Medical marijuana could be coming to Madison County, if county commissioners vote to open the door for medical marijuana sales. During the county commission meeting Wednesday, commissioners discussed the pros and cons of allowing medical cannabis in their jurisdiction. Even though state legislators signed off on medical marijuana throughout Alabama,...
2-year-old boy in hospital with head trauma after being hit by SUV in Moulton
A 2-year-old boy is being treated for head trauma after he was hit by a car early Wednesday. The Moulton Police Department responded to the 13,000 block of Court Street about 7:22 a.m. Wednesday on a report of an incident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. Officers learned the child...
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton meets with man who helped catch Casey White, Vicky White
Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton has made good on a promise to the man many credit with ending the national manhunt for Casey White and Vicky White. In June, Singleton told WAAY 31 he offered to take James Stinson to lunch if the Evansville, Indiana, man ever made it to Florence.
Decatur Police searching for woman last seen Sept. 1
The Decatur Police Department is asking the public's help in finding a woman who was last seen nearly two weeks ago. Violette Lynn Hawkins is a 33-year-old Black woman with brown eyes and black hair. She is about 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 290 pounds. The Alabama...
Decatur Police investigating after body found near boat ramp
A death investigation is underway after Decatur Police found a man’s body at the Osprey Point Boat Ramp at Highway 67 and Hickory Hill Road. Officers found the body of a white male near the edge of the waterway about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police said there are no obvious...
Free dental clinic in Huntsville needs donations to keep running
A free dental clinic in Huntsville is in jeopardy of closing. The Community Free Dental clinic is off Whitesburg Drive and has been open for more than eight years. It has served more than 9,000 people in that time, but it's running out of funding. It relies on dental students from the University of Alabama at Birmingham and donations from the community to stay open.
Some Oakwood University dorm residents being relocated after fire
Some Oakwood University students are being relocated after a Monday fire at a dormitory. No injuries were reported. Smoke was reported coming from the top floor of Carter Hall about 2:07 p.m. Monday, prompting an evacuation. Oakwood officials said the fire department arrived and said the fire had been extinguished.
Huntsville transit leaders want your thoughts on possible bus expansion
10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Brahan Spring Recreation Center. 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dr. Richard Showers Sr. Recreation Center. 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sandra Moon Community Complex Community Room. Anyone who cannot make any of the meetings can fill out a survey by clicking HERE. The findings of...
