Southern California Hit With 3 Natural Disasters in Just 2 Days
One person is still missing after flash floods followed mudslides and an earthquake on Sunday and Monday.
Northern California hit by 4.4 magnitude earthquake; no major damage reported
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake in Northern California prompted a response from fire officials over reported gas leaks, odor of gas, fire alarms and stuck elevators Tuesday evening, according to the Santa Rosa Fire Department. The earthquake was centered in Santa Rosa, which is a little over 50 miles north of...
WATCH: Mudslide Pours Down California Hillside, Completely Covers Streets
Southern California residents are battling dangerous mudslides after heavy rains plagued the area. The devastating slides are prompting major evacuations in some areas. Other areas are under shelter-in-place orders. The rains that unleashed the mudslides are residual effects of a tropical storm raging just off the coast. One area saw...
2 found dead in Arizona plane crash
Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
California Fire Map Update: Mosquito Wildfire Torches Nearly 50K Acres
Last week, the Mosquito Fire was just over 1,000 acres in size but has continued to grow over the past several days.
Multiple cars stuck in mudslide in California: officials
A mudslide in California resulted in multiple vehicles becoming stuck in mud and debris flow, fire officials said. Fire units responded to the mudflow to assist around 50 people in two dozen cars. The mud had reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. The landslide happened near Pine Canyon Road between...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night
Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
2 earthquakes with magnitudes above 4.0 shake California's Wine Country
The tremors hit Tuesday night near the Sonoma County city of Santa Rosa in the North Bay, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
4.4-magnitude earthquake hits near Santa Rosa in Northern California, USGS says
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake struck near Santa Rosa in Northern California Tuesday evening, according to the USGS.
Southern California Hit With Earthquake Day After Mudslides Trap Dozens
Los Angeles County Fire Department had to deploy two Firehawk helicopters to rescue people trapped by a mudslide.
Minivan that was stolen with 2-year-old inside retrieved in California
A minivan stolen with a 2-year-old boy inside was found with the child safe hours after it was taken Tuesday morning from outside a Southern California elementary school, authorities said. The silver 2017 Toyota Sienna was stolen at Charles G. Emery Elementary School in Buena Park at about 9:30 a.m.,...
WATCH: Coyote Casually Walks Into California Home Through Dog Door
California residents had an unexpected surprise when a coyote casually walked into their home through their dog’s door. While recalling the unusual experience with the coyote, homeowner Julie Levine told local news outlet 22News, “The dogs went crazy, and then I said this happened before with a rat, what else could be out there now?”
Mosquito Fire spreads north as blaze forces 11,000 to evacuate in California
Nearly 6,000 homes and structures are threatened by the Mosquito Fire.
tmonews.com
Select counties in California affected by PSPS
In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area
Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area. Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her The post Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
California teacher busted for being drunk at school in front of students
A California teacher was arrested after he was caught drunk while with students at the school where he worked, the local sheriff’s department said. Brian Nichols, a 44-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested on Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of "an intoxicated teacher on a local school campus," around the 86100 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, California. School personnel called authorities just before 10:20 a.m. to report that one of their teachers appeared to be drunk, the sheriff’s department said in a Monday press release.
KTVU FOX 2
California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months
REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home
The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
Keeping it Real: Death in Detention – Incarceration in California
Hardly a week goes by in the Inland Empire lately without a new report of an inmate death in either Riverside or San Bernardino County. As recently reported by the IE Voice on August 15, 2022, An arrest should not be a death sentence. Whether the cause of death is...
North Dakota delays $4.2 million road post project after farmers complain
A $4.2 million project to install metal poles with reflective markers along two-lane highways across North Dakota has been put on hold because of worries about how the new poles affected farmers driving large equipment. The posts installed this summer along state highways with shoulders less than 8-feet-wide will be...
