California State

Fox News

2 found dead in Arizona plane crash

Two people have been found dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of northwestern Arizona, authorities said Tuesday. Coconino County Sheriff’s officials said deputies out of the Williams/Grand Canyon substation responded to a report of a missing aircraft north of Seligman. Officials with the Federal Aviation...
SELIGMAN, AZ
NBC Los Angeles

Watch: See a Helicopter Pilot's View of the Fairview Fire at Night

Firefighters attacking California's largest wildfire of the year provided a striking view of the fire from a water-dropping helicopter during a night-time run. Glowing instrument panels and the pilot's view of the Fairview Fire can be seen in the video posted Sunday by CAL FIRE. At first, the brush fire appears as an orange glow in the distance before the switched to night-flying technology in preparation for a water drop.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
tmonews.com

Select counties in California affected by PSPS

In line with the extreme heatwave that’s currently sweeping across California, electric utilities have decided to implement Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS). These temporary shutoffs are put in place to minimize the risk of fires caused by electric infrastructure during extreme weather. In a blog post, T-Mobile revealed that...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KESQ News Channel 3

Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area

Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman reported missing on August 26, 2022. She is believed to be somewhere in the Palm Springs area. Chanelle Martinique Hall, 29, was reported missing by her mother, Crystal Hall who lives in Arizona. Indio police said Chanelle was reported missing on 8/26/22, and her The post Woman reported missing on Aug 26 believed to be in the Palm Springs area appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
Fox News

California teacher busted for being drunk at school in front of students

A California teacher was arrested after he was caught drunk while with students at the school where he worked, the local sheriff’s department said. Brian Nichols, a 44-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested on Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of "an intoxicated teacher on a local school campus," around the 86100 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, California. School personnel called authorities just before 10:20 a.m. to report that one of their teachers appeared to be drunk, the sheriff’s department said in a Monday press release.
THERMAL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months

REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
REDDING, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home

The Fairview Fire has forced many people to evacuate their homes, including the principal of LA Quinta High School, who had to leave his home in Anza. "Never in my 15 years of living up there, we've never been evacuated. So that was unusual," said Dr. Rudy Wilson. Even though wildfires often spark near his home, this is The post Fairview Fire forces principal of La Quinta High School to evacuate Anza home appeared first on KESQ.
ANZA, CA
Fox News

Fox News

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

