A California teacher was arrested after he was caught drunk while with students at the school where he worked, the local sheriff’s department said. Brian Nichols, a 44-year-old Palm Springs man, was arrested on Monday after the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received reports of "an intoxicated teacher on a local school campus," around the 86100 block of Avenue 66 in Thermal, California. School personnel called authorities just before 10:20 a.m. to report that one of their teachers appeared to be drunk, the sheriff’s department said in a Monday press release.

THERMAL, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO