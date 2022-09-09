ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Sarah Ferguson
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Twiggy
Person
Fergie
marthastewart.com

Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home

Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera

Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
WORLD
ohmymag.co.uk

The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085

Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
QUEEN ELIZABETH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#British Royal Family#Princess Eugenie#Princess Beatrice#Uk#The Duchess Of York#Commonwealth#The Royal Ascot
Newsweek

Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces

It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Harper's Bazaar

Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home

Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
U.K.
Newsweek

'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'

In 1981, I was working at the Savoy Hotel in London as a chef de partie saucier; making fine sauces and gravies. In July that year, Prince Charles was getting married to Lady Diana Spencer and my mother was a big fan of the royals. She suggested we sleep the night outside Buckingham Palace to watch the wedding the following day. So we did.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years

The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
U.K.
epicstream.com

All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
WORLD
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
U.K.
Fox News

Fox News

788K+
Followers
181K+
Post
655M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy