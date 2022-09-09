Read full article on original website
Harry is 'terrified' that Meghan will leave him alone to attend funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – It's sometimes hard to believe that the world was once in love with Prince Harry and Meghan's love story. I know you remember it, right?. However, in the four years since their spectacular, glittering Windsor wedding, it seems as if the now-rogue royal couple have gone from controversy to controversy, and everything they do is a drama.
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently reunited with Prince William, Prince of Wales and Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales. The "fab four’s" reunion comes after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, who died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland at 96. Although the brothers and their spouses have reunited, it...
Harry and Meghan plan a future, Kate keeps her distance, and security concerns rise over funeral: royal expert
LONDON, England – A lone spectator shouted at Prince Andrew as he followed the queen's coffin through Edinburgh, calling him a "sick old man" – before bystanders and police tackled him to the ground. This has palace officials worried about future events leading up the queen’s funeral.
Prince William and Kate Middleton Are Reportedly Moving (Again) Into Queen Elizabeth's Former Home
Over the past few months, much has changed for Prince William and Kate Middleton. In addition to being named the new Prince and Princess of Wales in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death, the couple also recently moved out of Kensington Palace in London and into Adelaide Cottage in Windsor. But it seems as though another major change is on the horizon for the royal duo—they're moving (again!).
Meghan Markle's Alleged Awkward Moment With Royal Aides Caught on Camera
Despite the fact that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front with Prince William and Kate Middleton recently, the rumor mill continues to try to spark drama for the pair. This time, the Daily Mail reported that Markle allegedly had an awkward interaction with the royal aides at Windsor Castle on Saturday. The Duchess of Sussex, along with Harry, William, and Middleton, all greeted mourners at Windsor Castle, which had been Queen Elizabeth II's main residence in her later years.
The Queen's secret letter: Some of the content has been revealed before expected opening in 2085
Queen Elizabeth II penned a letter to the people of Sydney more than 30 years ago. The secret handwritten letter by the Queen has been kept in a vault for 36 years, and the Queen herself finally ordered its disclosure in 2085. So, another 63 years before we know what Her Majesty wrote for the people of Sydney, however, there are contents that we do know about.
King Charles III awaits Queen Elizabeth II's casket with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III waited for Queen Elizabeth II's casket to arrive at Buckingham Palace with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle directly behind him on a staircase Tuesday evening in London. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at the palace shortly before the queen's casket, and only after it made...
Meghan's Brief Interaction With Royal Aide Divides Opinion
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle joined Prince William and Kate Middleton at the Windsor estate to inspect floral tributes for the late Queen Elizabeth II. But one interaction between the Duchess of Sussex and royal aides has sparked a fierce debate on Twitter. The monarch, 96, died at Balmoral Castle...
Photographer who captured the last image of Queen Elizabeth II shares her memories of that day
The royal photographer, Jane Barlow, who captured the final public images of Queen Elizabeth II – during Her Majesty's first and only meeting with the UK's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss – has shared what the mood was like at Balmoral on that now-poignant day, and their final conversation together.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle test the royal family: Comprehensive coverage
FIGHTING WORDS - Prince Harry, Meghan's harsh comments and bombshell claims about the royal family: Do they have royal regrets? Continue reading here…. WHAT IT MEANS - Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert. Continue reading here…. A ROYAL SNUB - Prince...
Charles III Confronts First Problem as King: Too Many Palaces
It's a nice problem for a king to have: too many palaces but only one royal head to lay down on one’s pillow at night. The Times of London reports that the newly promoted Charles III can’t decide what to do with all the residences left him by by his mother. The newspaper said that the “obvious assumption” was that Charles would copy his mother and divide his time between Buckingham Palace and Windsor Castle, with holidays at Balmoral—the Scottish castle where Queen Elizabeth died last week at the age of 96—and the Sandringham estate in Norfolk. The problem is that Charles, 73, already has a picture-perfect home, Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, and doesn’t like either Buckingham Palace or Windsor. The solution being suggested is that Buckingham Palace is converted into some sort of royal hotel/conference center and Charles’ son William, the new Prince of Wales, moves out of his house on the Windsor estate and into the drafty old castle itself.
Harry Returning to Windsor After Mystery Surrounds Solo Visit to Queen
Prince Harry has returned to Windsor a day after his scramble to get to Scotland in time to say goodbye to Queen Elizabeth II ended with her death being announced minutes before his plane touched down. The Duke of Sussex was pictured leaving Balmoral Castle on September 9 and Newsweek...
Inside Balmoral, the Queen’s beloved Scottish home
Queen Elizabeth II had been visiting her beloved holiday home Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire since she was a child. Set within the Cairngorms National Park on the banks of the River Dee, it was reportedly her favourite residence for its green, wide-open spaces, the beauty of which she could enjoy away from the public eye. It also enabled her to enjoy a more ordinary kind of family life: reportedly, Prince Philip used to enjoy manning the barbecue, while the Queen would put on rubber gloves and do the washing up, before gathering to play after-dinner parlour games.
'I Was Queen Elizabeth II's Chef, Our First Encounter Was Unforgettable'
In 1981, I was working at the Savoy Hotel in London as a chef de partie saucier; making fine sauces and gravies. In July that year, Prince Charles was getting married to Lady Diana Spencer and my mother was a big fan of the royals. She suggested we sleep the night outside Buckingham Palace to watch the wedding the following day. So we did.
Prince William, Kate’s body language is 'gigantic difference' from 'affectionate' Prince Harry, Meghan: expert
Prince William and Kate Middleton had a noticeably different approach to handling the general public than Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle as they greeted hundreds of people outside of Windsor Castle who were mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who died on Thursday at the age of 96.
Details of the Queen's coffin: Royal funeral director reveals it is made from rare English oak, lined with lead - and has been ready for more than 30 years
The Queen's coffin, which tonight lies in state in Edinburgh, has been ready for more than 30 years, the royal funeral director revealed. Andrew Leverton runs Leverton & Sons, the independent family firm of undertakers from Camden, north London, which has worked on royal funerals since 1991. In an interview...
All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
Nicola Sturgeon reveals ‘tense’ moment with Queen’s corgis
Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has revealed a “tense” moment she witnessed with Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis. Speaking at the Scottish Parliament on Monday (12 September) in front of King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, Sturgeon recalled a time she and her husband Peter visited the Queen at Balmoral.
Prince Andrew speaks publicly for first time since Queen’s death
The Duke of York has spoken publicly for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Andrew thanked people for visiting Balmoral after the death of his mother. In a short speech, he thanked members of the public for visiting Balmoral to pay tribute. Speaking to the...
