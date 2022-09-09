ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth was ‘full of fun’ during final weekend: clergyman

By Lee Brown
 5 days ago

Queen Elizabeth II enjoyed a final weekend “full of fun” and was the “life and soul of things” just days before her death , according to a clergyman who was with her.

The Right Rev. Iain Greenshields, 68, told The Times of London that he had dinner Saturday and then Sunday lunch with the queen in Balmoral, where she would die four days later on Thursday.

“It was a fantastic visit. Her memory was absolutely amazing and she was really full of fun,” he said of his visit.

“It came as a great shock to me when I heard she was gravely ill because she was in amazingly good form over the weekend … It was only a few days ago , I can’t believe it,” he told the UK paper.

The lunch had also included the queen’s two eldest children, new King Charles III and Princess Anne, the only two thought to have made it to say their final goodbyes Thursday.

Yet it was the 96-year-old queen who “was the life and soul of things … She was quite remarkable,” he told the UK paper.

Queen Elizabeth II had a weekend “full of fun” before her death, according to a clergyman who was with her.
AP

“She was great company,” he added, saying she was “genuinely laughing and very much enjoying having her family and the whole occasion.”

“She was amazing just around the people, gathering everyone together, conversing widely … she very much impressed me as a very capable lady,” he said.

“It was absolutely lovely to see her smile and there was still that part of her that enjoys some fun.”

The queen was all smiles just two days before her death when she met new Prime Minister Liz Truss.
AP

The queen was last seen Tuesday, smiling widely as she greeted new UK new Prime Minister Liz Truss to Balmoral to formal accept her appointment.

By Thursday, Buckingham Palace put the world on warning that the monarch’s doctors were “concerned for Her Majesty’s health” — then hours later confirmed that she had “died peacefully” at her Scottish home.

