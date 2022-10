Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Madison

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Madison, Wisconsin on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Robin Rettung

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wilhelm Grimm

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Anna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jacob Grimm

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chap

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beans

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bug

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bunker

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chocolate

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gus Gus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Strawberry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Saoirse

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mama Bun Bun

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winnifred

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Speedy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinnabun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daisy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bun Bun

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aoife

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Storm

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tulip and Zinnia (Richfield foster home)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elsa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shania

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mustard

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Wesley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chestnut

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butter

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Woodchuck

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ozark

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hop Tart

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lambo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dolly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juanita

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chloe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Faerie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sherwin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pumpkin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Orla

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Midnight (New Berlin foster home)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Weasel

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rhino

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raisin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder