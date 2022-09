Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Omaha

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Omaha, Nebraska on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Carol (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ivan (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Comet

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Graham (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bunn (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gideon (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo (bonded to Cali)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ZUCCHINI

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Norman

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Frankie (Fostered in La Vista)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cali (bonded to Milo)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mouse the Rat (Fostered in LaVista)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ratigan (Fostered in LaVista)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Frodo (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dottie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BERT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MAYO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Timon (Fostered in LaVista)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moira Rose

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BARNY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BEAR

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chuck

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Harriet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Teddy

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rufus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Perseus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Theodore (Fostered in LaVista)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Speedy (Fostered in LaVista)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ginger (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Star

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phillip (fostered in Omaha)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winter (Fostered in Bellevue)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stuart

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DONUT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder