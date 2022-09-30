Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Syracuse

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Syracuse, New York on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Darn!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hello!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butcher

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Houston!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jinkies!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Starlight

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Round

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Concerning

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eureka!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Trouble puffs!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aarg!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Naw!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Piggs

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Off

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blah!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hughie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shucks!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bam!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tut Tut!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Geez!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blimey!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Poppi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Far

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hey!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

On

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kimiko

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Homelander

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Following

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Away

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Times

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Below

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roger-That!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Over

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maeve

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rats

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shoot!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Apart

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ciao!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Beside

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder