Buffalo, NY

Small furry pets available for adoption in Buffalo

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpCWL_0hp4g5xs00
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Buffalo

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Buffalo, New York on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VuwHE_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Dolly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wsP0X_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

SAMWISE

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qvBCL_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Shandy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RCpix_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Celia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smE3e_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Dixie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xgJQ5_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

BUN AFFLECK

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UXbrE_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

WIRT

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jVlCV_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Sorrel

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CMLJp_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Jelly Bean

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2opSej_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

BLOSSOM

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wcvA3_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HjP6w_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Annabelle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GREG

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O02QM_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

COLLIN

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=360V4Z_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Guiness

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34JpaM_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

RABBIT DENERO

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fLz4b_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Coal

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yRD5d_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

ARCTIC

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ARrlU_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

Pikachu

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sxWwD_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

ALGERNON

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aoAko_0hp4g5xs00
Petfinder

June

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

