Small furry pets available for adoption in Buffalo

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Buffalo, New York on Petfinder .

Dolly

Dolly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

SAMWISE

SAMWISE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

Shandy

Shandy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

Celia

Celia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

Dixie

Dixie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

BUN AFFLECK

BUN AFFLECK

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

WIRT

WIRT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

Sorrel

Sorrel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

Jelly Bean

Jelly Bean

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

BLOSSOM

BLOSSOM

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

George

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Annabelle

Annabelle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

GREG

GREG

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

COLLIN

COLLIN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

Guiness

Guiness

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

RABBIT DENERO

RABBIT DENERO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Coal

Coal

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

ARCTIC

ARCTIC

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Pikachu

Pikachu

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

ALGERNON

ALGERNON

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

June

June

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

