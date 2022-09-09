Small furry pets available for adoption in Buffalo
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Buffalo, New York on Petfinder .
Dolly
Dolly
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
SAMWISE
SAMWISE
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Mouse
Shandy
Shandy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
Celia
Celia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
Dixie
Dixie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
BUN AFFLECK
BUN AFFLECK
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
WIRT
WIRT
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
Sorrel
Sorrel
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
Jelly Bean
Jelly Bean
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
BLOSSOM
BLOSSOM
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
George
George
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Annabelle
Annabelle
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
GREG
GREG
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
COLLIN
COLLIN
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
Guiness
Guiness
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
RABBIT DENERO
RABBIT DENERO
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Coal
Coal
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
ARCTIC
ARCTIC
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Pikachu
Pikachu
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
ALGERNON
ALGERNON
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
June
June
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
