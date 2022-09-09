Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in White Plains

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in White Plains, New York on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Cedar

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Floridita

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopkins

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ronnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tulip & Rose

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moses & Vader

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tobie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Vito

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marsha and Susie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mama & Creampuff

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gingko

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chanel

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ribbon

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chinese Hamster

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosa

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Joshua

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sammy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Babt Dwarf Hamsters!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cocoa

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopson

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Princess

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Heartwood

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mickey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Maria

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Draco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty Sue - SAD TALE - Lethal White piggy! READ HER STORY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ashton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Anthony

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Roger

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gina & Geri

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pasta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Eileen

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tobio

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cabbage

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GoGo & Echo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jetz

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Petunia Jr.

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Connie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mopsy, Flopsy and Cottontail

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo and Milkshake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUINEA PIGS - ALL SHAPES AND SIZES!!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gucci

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gander

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hammy Sammy and PBJ - BABY BROS!

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kenzo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Virginia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lentil and Adzuki

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GUINEA PIGS ALL AGES SHAPES SIZE COLORS GENDERS!!

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Snickers

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder