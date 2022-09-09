ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Plains, NY

Small furry pets available for adoption in White Plains

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q581N_0hp4g45900

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in White Plains

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in White Plains, New York on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K6iIf_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Cedar

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bsqz5_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Floridita

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QMaPT_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Hopkins

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4apQoO_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Ronnie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDSa6_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Tulip & Rose

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G2rdi_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Moses & Vader

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIPDB_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oTQnV_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Honey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ngtU_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Tobie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MKEtI_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Vito

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JKjEL_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Marsha and Susie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00VDbd_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Mama & Creampuff

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gcTs_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Gingko

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGB72_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Chanel

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ovtj9_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Ribbon

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17CSUa_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Chinese Hamster

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JDHkA_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Rosa

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MTXKx_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Joshua

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pSIn2_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Sammy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2grBtl_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Babt Dwarf Hamsters!

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v9OYW_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Cocoa

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AIocp_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Hopson

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3znePV_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Princess

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yq4xT_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Heartwood

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T5oIZ_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Mickey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gpdq4_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Maria

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hMv0R_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Draco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rLxO3_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Betty Sue - SAD TALE - Lethal White piggy! READ HER STORY

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=139juY_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VxaNe_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Ashton

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TbDpc_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Anthony

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cd9Kr_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Roger

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abMaQ_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Gina & Geri

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pWkRd_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Pasta

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JieSP_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Eileen

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PRUVX_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Tobio

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MbDPE_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Cabbage

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPO4r_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZYlea_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

GoGo & Echo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Nx3O_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Jetz

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HIKEF_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

George

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YHRPt_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Petunia Jr.

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G0Ae0_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Connie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NAwQy_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Chewy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4cwR_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Mopsy, Flopsy and Cottontail

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kexaw_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Milo and Milkshake

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dnB46_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Penny

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rKJb4_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

GUINEA PIGS - ALL SHAPES AND SIZES!!

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cF5I_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Gucci

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hc2BB_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Gander

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G48G8_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Hammy Sammy and PBJ - BABY BROS!

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LiXxP_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Leo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TysXa_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Kenzo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ddEWX_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Virginia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lINSP_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Lentil and Adzuki

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rI7w8_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

GUINEA PIGS ALL AGES SHAPES SIZE COLORS GENDERS!!

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jto30_0hp4g45900
Petfinder

Snickers

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

