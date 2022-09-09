Small furry pets available for adoption in White Plains
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Small furry pets available for adoption in White Plains
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in White Plains, New York on Petfinder .
You may also like: Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in White Plains
Petfinder
Cedar
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Floridita
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hopkins
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ronnie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tulip & Rose
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Moses & Vader
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Oreo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Honey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tobie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Vito
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest paying jobs in New York City that require a bachelor's degree
Petfinder
Marsha and Susie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mama & Creampuff
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gingko
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chanel
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ribbon
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Chinese Hamster
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rosa
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Joshua
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sammy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Babt Dwarf Hamsters!
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Cocoa
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hopson
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Princess
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Heartwood
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mickey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in White Plains
Petfinder
Maria
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Draco
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Betty Sue - SAD TALE - Lethal White piggy! READ HER STORY
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Coco
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ashton
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Anthony
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Roger
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gina & Geri
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pasta
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Eileen
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Tobio
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cabbage
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Oreo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
GoGo & Echo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Jetz
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in New York City that don't require a college degree
Petfinder
George
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Petunia Jr.
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Connie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chewy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mopsy, Flopsy and Cottontail
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in New York City - Newark
Petfinder
Milo and Milkshake
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Penny
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
GUINEA PIGS - ALL SHAPES AND SIZES!!
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gucci
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gander
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in White Plains, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Hammy Sammy and PBJ - BABY BROS!
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Leo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Kenzo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Virginia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lentil and Adzuki
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
GUINEA PIGS ALL AGES SHAPES SIZE COLORS GENDERS!!
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Snickers
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0