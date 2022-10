Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Milwaukee

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on Petfinder .

You may also like: Closest national parks to Milwaukee

Petfinder

Kashi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honey Bunches

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Big Girl

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Creme Brulee

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Milwaukee metro area

Petfinder

Wylie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Colorado

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Kix

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Amelia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Bessie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Big Bird

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Honey Smacks

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Texas

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated dessert shops in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Way

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oreo & Brownie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mochi

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Happy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Walter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Milwaukee metro area

Petfinder

Deer

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daenerys

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Waverly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mini Wheat

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Milwaukee

Petfinder

Butterscotch & Taffy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Caitlyn

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ruby

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Juarez

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Whit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Milwaukee that require a bachelor's degree