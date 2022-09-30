ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Roanoke

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Roanoke

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Roanoke, Virginia on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Silas

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Flopsy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Quinn

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Angora

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clarissa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dodge

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Patches

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smore

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Stitch

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

