Small furry pets available for adoption in Roanoke
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Roanoke, Virginia on Petfinder .
Silas
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
Flopsy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Quinn
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
Angora
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Clarissa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Dodge
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Patches
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Smore
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Stitch
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
