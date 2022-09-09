Florida U.S. Rep. Steube Visits Beagle In Sarasota Rescued From Mass-Breeding Facility

SARASOTA, Fla. – Congressman Greg Steube (R-Fla.) visited a beagle who was rescued from the mass-breeding facility, Envigo, on Friday.

The Sarasota County Humane Society (HSSC) received 18 of the 4,000 Envigo beagles under a court-approved transfer plan for the United States Humane Society to secure placement for the dogs.

“It is my pleasure to welcome the rescued beagles to Sarasota where each of them have already found a first-time, loving home,” said Rep. Greg Steube. “Americans do not want millions of taxpayer dollars used on cruel dog experiments. I recently introduced the Protecting Dogs Subjected to Experiments Act to defund the NIH’s dog experiments and end the demand for mass-breeding facilities like the one these beagles came from. I thank the leadership and volunteers at HSSC for their enthusiasm in taking on this impactful task of finding the beagles homes in our community.”

The Envigo facility bred dogs sold to laboratories, including to the National Institute of Health (NIH), for experiments before federal authorities recently shut down the facility for wide-scale abuses and violations of law.

Records show that the NIH purchased beagles for experiments such as repeated cocaine injections, septic shock tests, covering beagles with hundreds of hungry biting flies and infectious ticks, cutting puppies’ vocal cords out so they can’t bark in the lab, and making the dogs inhale and ingest massive doses of experimental drugs.

“The NIH uses over $40 billion in taxpayer dollars annually to fund its research projects, including many recent, cruel examples using dogs. Americans don’t want to enable the heinous abuse inflicted on puppies and dogs in the name of research. My legislation will cut every dime of NIH’s federal funding for these ruthless dog experiments,” said Rep. Greg Steube.

In October of 2021, a half-dozen Republican senators, led by Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky, demanded answers from Dr. Anthony Fauci over the “ inhumane experiments ” Fauci’s agency conducted on beagle puppies, dubbed “Beaglegate.”

The letter was issued on the same day that the White Coat Waste Project, or WCW, revealed a fifth experiment on dogs conducted by Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, or NIAID.

In the research, according to WCW, the NIAID paid to have 6-month-old beagle puppies injected with a “mutant” variant of a tick-transmitted bacteria that was manufactured in a lab.

Within days of being infected, researchers unleashed up to 250 ticks to feast on each dog for up to a week. The puppies’ blood is then tested twice a week, for eight weeks.

After which, the dogs are killed.

The WCW says up to 138 dogs could have been killed during this research since 2008. The experiment, which has cost taxpayers $5.6 million so far, is expected to run for another three years.

The experiment was to better understand how the ticks spread a bacteria called ehrlichiosis, which according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, affected about 2,100 people in 2019. The illness, which causes fever, chills, severe headaches, muscle aches, and nausea, kills about 1 percent of the people it infects.

The NIAID spent $1.7 million for research involving 44 beagle puppies between six and eight months old. The canines were repeatedly injected with, or force-fed, an experimental drug and then were killed and dissected, according to WCW.

WCW also reported that the dogs’ vocal cords were cut so their barking could not be heard during the tests.

What made the research troubling is that the Food and Drug Administration recommended against it, since the agency does not advocate using dogs for experiments involving human drugs.

The legislation filed by Rep. Steube, in August, was praised by the White Coat Waste project.

“We applaud Congressman Steube for introducing the Protecting Dogs Subjected to Experiments Act and for his outstanding work to ensure taxpayers aren’t forced to pay for cruel, unnecessary and wasteful NIH testing on puppies and dogs. As White Coat Waste Project’s #BeagleGate investigations have revealed, NIH-funded white coats are wasting millions of taxpayer dollars to inject puppies with cocaine, de-bark and poison dogs, infest beagles with flies and ticks, and force dogs to suffer septic shock. A supermajority of Americans across the political spectrum want Congress to cut NIH’s wasteful spending on dog experiments. The solution is clear: stop the money. stop the madness.” said Justin Goodman, Senior Vice President of Advocacy and Public Policy at White Coat Waste Project.

