ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PXsth_0hp4fgJB00
Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder .

You may also like: Biggest sources of immigrants to Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jb2Vo_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Bessie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZzL3J_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Meyer and Loptimus Prime *bonded pair*

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08Wnt6_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ijxV5_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Shania

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMNRw_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Nibbles

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GnOB6_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Evvie and Emmy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SjTbu_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Tom

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5ySa_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Pixie, Windixie, & Jinxie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cb5AS_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Percy and Sam

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lYnvb_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Molly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gdIxr_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Tucci

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iFtrZ_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Reba

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06VUq8_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Piggy and Hammy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eItPb_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Nellie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A6rQa_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Abby, Sage, And Sienna

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Where people in Hartford are moving to most

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlv9g_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Libbie, onyx, And Callissa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Peruvian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OFrZQ_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Teardrop

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00Gst1_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Snoops and Claudia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MEuem_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Babies Elden and Josh

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15bMqZ_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Lena, Mocha, And Willow

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Hartford, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sosJp_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Jerry

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ynbnG_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Barry

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zCFsh_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Benji and Joel *bonded pair*

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44HcTr_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Sandy Boy and Giggles

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uN4AN_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Coconut and Duke

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J53TE_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Benjamin and Ginger

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsGsa_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Tater

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14VCXC_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Thumper and Zoey

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ebxCG_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Clove

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=379WGx_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Piglet

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Frh94_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Delilia and Sammy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q5Fw1_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Callie and Cora

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XNJT3_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Mr. Magoo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WrQrv_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Mocha

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GZ2e1_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Hartford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=442d7G_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Minnie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cA1Ff_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Bob the bunny (Calls only please)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03Flwg_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Pebbles

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m90rP_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Lela, Sophia, Briana, And Camille

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKQot_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Prue, Piper, & Phoebe

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Hartford for high school graduates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bIsCW_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Jim Hopper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20R55h_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Daenerys

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hH3Pa_0hp4fgJB00
Petfinder

Pandora and Giselle

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Peruvian
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy