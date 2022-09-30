Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder .
Bessie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Meyer and Loptimus Prime *bonded pair*
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Oreo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Shania
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Nibbles
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Evvie and Emmy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Tom
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Pixie, Windixie, & Jinxie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Percy and Sam
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder
Molly
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Tucci
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Reba
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Piggy and Hammy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Nellie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Abby, Sage, And Sienna
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Libbie, onyx, And Callissa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Peruvian
- Read more on Petfinder
Teardrop
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Snoops and Claudia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder
Babies Elden and Josh
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Lena, Mocha, And Willow
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Jerry
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Barry
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Benji and Joel *bonded pair*
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Sandy Boy and Giggles
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Coconut and Duke
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Benjamin and Ginger
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder
Tater
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Thumper and Zoey
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Clove
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Piglet
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Delilia and Sammy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Ferret
- Read more on Petfinder
Callie and Cora
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Mr. Magoo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Mocha
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Oreo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Minnie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Bob the bunny (Calls only please)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Pebbles
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Lela, Sophia, Briana, And Camille
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Prue, Piper, & Phoebe
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Jim Hopper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Daenerys
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Pandora and Giselle
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Peruvian
- Read more on Petfinder
