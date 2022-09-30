Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Hartford

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Hartford, Connecticut on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Bessie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

Petfinder

Meyer and Loptimus Prime *bonded pair*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Shania

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Nibbles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Evvie and Emmy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Tom

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

Petfinder

Pixie, Windixie, & Jinxie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Percy and Sam

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

Petfinder

Molly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Tucci

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Reba

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Piggy and Hammy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Nellie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Mouse

Petfinder

Abby, Sage, And Sienna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

Petfinder

Libbie, onyx, And Callissa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Peruvian

Petfinder

Teardrop

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Snoops and Claudia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

Petfinder

Babies Elden and Josh

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Lena, Mocha, And Willow

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

Petfinder

Jerry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Barry

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Chinchilla

Petfinder

Benji and Joel *bonded pair*

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Sandy Boy and Giggles

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Coconut and Duke

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Benjamin and Ginger

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

Petfinder

Tater

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Thumper and Zoey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Clove

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Mouse

Petfinder

Piglet

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Delilia and Sammy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Ferret

Petfinder

Callie and Cora

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Mr. Magoo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Mocha

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

Petfinder

Oreo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Minnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Bob the bunny (Calls only please)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Pebbles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Lela, Sophia, Briana, And Camille

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Prue, Piper, & Phoebe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

Petfinder

Jim Hopper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

Petfinder

Daenerys

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

Petfinder

Pandora and Giselle

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Peruvian

