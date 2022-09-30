ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZcE6_0hp4fcmH00

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbia, South Carolina on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Columbia, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45BFpU_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Snickerdoodle

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rbxKg_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

GiGi (Bugsy)

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h3Mja_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Chocolate Chip

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10VGTg_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Fluffy and Spike

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jpm8H_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Leo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbia

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1URfGD_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Momo and Alex

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fXCCw_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Simba and Cadbury

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y0jEK_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Sandie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VNP0Z_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Sue

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KVztD_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Bugzy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Columbia that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3faAgi_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Rebal and Twixy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S497J_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Alice

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KmF9l_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZMBx_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5GBb_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Munchkin

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Columbia

Petfinder

Willie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6aKI_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Cookie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ac3eZ_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Zayn

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kfnsB_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

May

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343Cup_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Legend

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Columbia metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vCBzq_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Speckles

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xwLTS_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Copper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kenlz_0hp4fcmH00
Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy