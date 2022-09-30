Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbia, South Carolina on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Snickerdoodle

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GiGi (Bugsy)

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chocolate Chip

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fluffy and Spike

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Leo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Momo and Alex

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Simba and Cadbury

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sandie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sue

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bugzy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rebal and Twixy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lola

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bella

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Munchkin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Willie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cookie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zayn

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

May

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Legend

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Speckles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Copper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder