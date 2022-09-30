Small furry pets available for adoption in Columbia
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Columbia, South Carolina on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Snickerdoodle
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
GiGi (Bugsy)
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chocolate Chip
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fluffy and Spike
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Leo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Momo and Alex
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Simba and Cadbury
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sandie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sue
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bugzy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rebal and Twixy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Alice
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lola
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bella
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Munchkin
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Willie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cookie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Zayn
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
May
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Legend
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Speckles
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Copper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Milo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0