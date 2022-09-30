Small furry pets available for adoption in Lincoln
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Lincoln, Nebraska on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Blue
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Renada
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Andrea
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Reece
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Rosie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hedgehog
Petfinder
Ivy Marie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Onyx
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Avery
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
Petfinder
Tansy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Hamster
