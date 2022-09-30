ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Small furry pets available for adoption in Lincoln

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lloFm_0hp4fYCF00
Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Lincoln

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Lincoln, Nebraska on Petfinder .

You may also like: People from these metros are finding new jobs in Lincoln

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eUT2s_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Blue

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sIltV_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Renada

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b24b1_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Andrea

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GkFLR_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Reece

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PiPHX_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hedgehog
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Lincoln metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=314liX_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Ivy Marie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c1yLj_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Onyx

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47fM40_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Avery

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yNlKb_0hp4fYCF00
Petfinder

Tansy

- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

Comments / 0

Related
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy