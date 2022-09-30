Canva

Small furry pets available for adoption in Lincoln

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Lincoln, Nebraska on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Blue

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Renada

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Andrea

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Reece

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rosie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Hedgehog

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ivy Marie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Onyx

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Avery

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tansy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder