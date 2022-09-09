Read full article on original website
chautauquatoday.com
Deputies Charge Dunkirk Man After Disorderly Person Complaint
A report of a disorderly person Tuesday afternoon led to the arrest of a Dunkirk man. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies responded to the Lakeside Mobile Home Park on Route 5 in the Town of Dunkirk shortly before 4:00 PM and found that 34-year-old Shaun Clutter had allegedly damaged property that did not belong to him. Deputies add that Clutter was also causing a disturbance in the presence of children under the age of 17. He was charged with endangering the welfare of a child and 4th-degree criminal mischief, then sent to the Chautauqua County Jail for arraignment.
Dunkirk man sentenced for threatening to stab officer
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Dunkirk man learned his fate for pulling out a knife and threatening to stab a Dunkirk police officer in September 2021. Juan Resto will spend four years in prison followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in July. He was charged with menacing a police officer, a […]
13 WHAM
Man hospitalized after assault in Wyoming County
Silver Springs, N.Y. — A Wyoming County man was assaulted and left with serious physical injuries on Saturday. The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence for a reported assault. Witnesses told deputies that the suspect was Eric Cushman, and that he had fled. They also told them that a resident in the home had an order of protection against Cushman, and that he had violated it.
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
wesb.com
O-E School Board Member Charged with Threatening 8-year-old
WESB News has confirmed that the man charged with threatening an 8-year-old boy is a member of the Otto-Eldred School Board. 52-year-old Matthew Windsor is alleged to have threatened the boy during what State Police have called “disorderly conduct” on King Street in Eldred on Tuesday, September 6. It is not known at this time whether the boy is a student of the Otto-Eldred School System.
wesb.com
Duke Center Man Scammed Out of $6500
A Duke Center man has been a victim of a scam. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim gave over $6,500 in gift cards to an unknown person masquerading as a financial fraud officer. The investigation is continuing. Residents are reminded that any transaction where payment is demanded in...
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown woman charged after County Jail incident
A Jamestown woman has been charged with harassment in the 2nd degree after an incident at the Chautauqua County Jail on September 4th. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office say that 20-year-old Nakeya Hardy allegedly became disruptive and spat on officers at the jail, who were attempting to place restraints on her. She was held for centralized arraignment on the new charge.
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced For Threatening A Police Officer With A Knife
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old man will spend four years in state prison after he was sentenced on felony charges this week for threatening a police officer with a knife in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Juan Resto was previously convicted of...
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Police Investigating Yet Another Instance Of Illegal Dumping
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Police in Jamestown are investigating yet another instance of illegal dumping on the city’s eastside. Officers with the Jamestown Police Department released security camera footage of a vehicle suspected of illegally dumping on Pratt Avenue on Sunday around 5:10 p.m. This summer,...
Police: Jamestown Community College campus on lockdown
Developing: The Olean Police Department says Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County campus is on lockdown.
Frewsburg Man Charged with Hitting Woman in Face While She Was Driving
A Chautauqua county man is under arrest, facing multiple charges following an alleged domestic incident. Troopers from the New York State Police barracks in Jamestown were called after receiving a complaint from the alleged victim about the suspect in the case, identified as 41-year-old Joshua Crist of Frewsburg. The victim alleged "that while she was driving a vehicle containing Crist and three minor children, Crist struck her in the face during an argument."
erienewsnow.com
Two Fatal Accidents Reported In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – Two fatal car accidents were reported in Cattaraugus County. The first happened late Friday night after a Pontiac struck a utility pole on State Route 16 in the Town of Yorkshire. New York State Police say the car was operating erratically just before the collision.
wesb.com
Port Allegany Identity Theft
A Port Allegany man has been a victim of identity theft. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, the victim reported that an unknown person had used his personal information to open a checking account. The investigation is continuing.
WIVB
Orchard Park woman locked up for stealing $53K from tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — An Orchard Park woman is going behind bars for pocketing around $53,000 from tenants while working as an assistant property manager. 50-year-old Mollie B. McCann Poblocki (Healy) of Orchard Park was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny on June 10.
City of Salamanca Police warn of thefts
Salamanca Police warn of car break-ins. Police say the majority of cars are unlocked. In the last week, the City reports more than four cars have been targeted. Some of the cars had keys inside.
wesb.com
PSP Investigating Lumber Theft in Turtlepoint
The Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft of lumber in Turtlepoint. According to Troopers an unknown person or people stole 36 2×8 boards from a residence on Port-Turtlepoint Road sometime between August 20th and September 7th. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the State...
erienewsnow.com
One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
chautauquatoday.com
Stockton man arrested for DWAI-Leandra's Law
A Stockton man has been charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs under Leandra's Law after a traffic stop on Route 380 near Sinclairville. State troopers pulled over 29-year-old Eric Michael for speeding shortly after 12:30 PM Monday. After failing several standard field sobriety tests, Michael was transported to SP Fredonia, where a drug recognition expert determined that he was allegedly under the influence of cannabis and alcohol. Michael was then processed and released with tickets directing him to appear in Gerry Town Court at a later date. A juvenile passenger was turned over to a third party.
chautauquatoday.com
Fatal crash in Cattaraugus County remains under investigation
The Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office continues its investigation into a fatal crash Saturday evening in the town of Freedom. The crash on Pigeon Hill Road occurred shortly after 6 pm, claiming the life of the driver. Three passengers were transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo with injuries. The Sheriff's Office says that multiple area fire departments assisted in treating the patients and helped to manage the scene.
Jamestown man arrested on multiple drug charges
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Jamestown man is facing drug charges after police conducted a search warrant at a home on Langford Street on Tuesday, they said. Jamestown police say they executed the warrant just after 1 p.m. after a months-long investigation. The search revealed a quantity of fentanyl, seven grams of methamphetamine, three units […]
