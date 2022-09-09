After an extensive remodel to improve banking experiences, the U.S Bank Issaquah branch is celebrating a grand reopening on September 14 at noon. The grand reopening of the branch, located at 1295 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, will include food trucks that will provide complimentary lunches to customers and guests. Additionally, a $3,000 donation to the Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank will be presented.

ISSAQUAH, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO