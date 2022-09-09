Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
issaquahreporter.com
The Garage, A Teen Cafe hosts open house to support unhoused Issaquah youth
The Garage, A Teen Cafe, which is a non-profit that operates as a drop-in space exclusively for high school teenagers, will be hosting an open house to discuss a potential Host Homes project which would serve unhoused Issaquah youth. The open house will take place on September 21 from 6-7...
issaquahreporter.com
Issaquah branch of U.S. Bank celebrates remodeling
After an extensive remodel to improve banking experiences, the U.S Bank Issaquah branch is celebrating a grand reopening on September 14 at noon. The grand reopening of the branch, located at 1295 Northwest Gilman Boulevard, will include food trucks that will provide complimentary lunches to customers and guests. Additionally, a $3,000 donation to the Issaquah Food and Clothing Bank will be presented.
Comments / 0