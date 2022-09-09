Read full article on original website
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigate Fatal Single-Vehicle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.
WDEL 1150AM
Dover man arrested for 5th DUI
A Dover man is facing his fifth DUI offense following a recent traffic stop in Kent County. According to Delaware State Police, a driver was pulled over for speeding on North Dupont Highway on the north side of Dover during the past weekend. The smell of alcohol led to an investigation.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE CRASH IN WATERS EDGE CONDOMINIUMS
(Newark, DE, 19702) On Wednesday September 14, 2022, at approximately 12:29 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive – Waters Edge Condominiums in reference to a single vehicle collision. When officers and fireboard personnel arrived at...
WBOC
Investigation Underway After Fire at Thompson Island Brewery Company
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Authorities are investigating a fire that broke out over the weekend at Thompson Island Brewing Company in Rehoboth Beach. At around 11:40 a.m. Sunday, the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, assisted by the Lewes Fire Department, responded to a report of fire coming from the roof of the business, located on Coastal Highway. Arriving units found smoke and flames issuing from an exhaust hood on the roof.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
firststateupdate.com
Happening Now: Vehicle Into A Tree In Newark, One Trapped
At around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon rescue crews respond to the 1800 block of Waters Edge Drive in Newark for reports of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment. Upon arrival, crews found a vehicle into a tree and confirmed that one patient was trapped. Command requested assistance from an additional rescue truck and asked Trooper 4 to land nearby.
Driver dead in fiery crash on I-95 in Wilmington, Delaware
Police say a pickup truck veered off the road, got behind a construction zone and crashed into equipment.
firststateupdate.com
Box Truck Overturns On Route 1 Near Smyrna Wednesday
Just before 10:00, Wednesday morning rescue crews responded to Route 1 SB just north of Smyrna for reports of an accident with injuries. Arriving crews reported an overturned box truck in the median. Shortly after arrival crews canceled Paramedics and Trooper. The driver is believed to have suffered only minor injuries.
WDEL 1150AM
One caught, one sought, in Dover armed robbery string
Dover Police said they caught one of two men suspected in a string of armed hold ups since the beginning of the month. Officers responded to three reported robberies on Saturday, September 3rd:. 12:09 a.m. in the parking lot of Burlington Coat Factory on Rt. 13. 1:20 a.m. in the...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE HOME INVASION – PINE VALLEY APARTMENTS
(New Castle, DE 19720) On Monday September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation. Officers arrived and contacted the 51-year-old female...
Authorities search property for missing Delaware County mom last seen in 2014, family says
Amanda DeGuio was last seen in June 2014 after returning from a trip to Florida.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Man Shot In Hares Corner-Area On Sunday Morning
Delaware State Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in the New Castle area on Sunday morning, according to Senior Corporal Jason Hatchell. Hatchell said on September 11, 2022, at approximately 8:52 a.m., troopers responded to the area of Route 273 and North Dupont Highway (Route 13) for a reported shooting. Prior to their arrival, the victim entered the McDonalds, located at 101 South Dupont Highway, New Castle, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Troopers located the 29-year-old male victim of New Castle who was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.
fox29.com
Officials: Woman wounded by police after she shot 2nd woman in Delaware
NEWARK, Del. - Authorities say a woman suspected of shooting another woman at a Delaware apartment complex was critically wounded by police who confronted her. The New Castle County police department says the armed woman was firing a gun when two officers encountered her at the apartment complex in Newark on Friday night.
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
WDEL 1150AM
Chester cyclist run over by pickup truck and killed in Kent County
A Chester man was killed when he was run over by a pickup truck as he rode his bike in Kent County. 51-year-old Larry Yarbray Sr. was part of a group of cyclists riding northbound on Apple Grove School Road near Allabands Mill Road shortly before 8:30 Saturday morning, Delaware State Police said.
firststateupdate.com
Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Newark-Area Officer-Involved Shooting
New Castle Count Police Detectives have arrested a 30-year-old Philadelphia woman who was involved in a shooting that occurred on September 9, 2022, at Hunters Crossing Apartments in Newark, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said on Monday, September 12, 2022, Portia Herndon, was charged with one count of attempted...
WBOC
An Unexpected Cleanup Effort in Rehoboth Beach
A storm rolled through Rehoboth in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 13th. It left behind plenty of property damage and left hundreds without power. Most of the damage occurred in neighborhoods, and any damage the downtown area sustained was minimal. A tree through the back of one home,...
Authorities searching Chester County property that police say could have connection to disappearance of Amanda DeGuio
NOTTINGHAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) -- Federal, state and local law enforcement are in Nottingham Township. Police say the search might be connected to the disappearance of Amanda DeGuio, an Upper Darby woman who went missing eight years ago.Police have had a stretch of Country Road in extreme southwestern Chester County closed down all day.CBS Philadelphia was right on the Pennsylvania-Maryland line, where a property that an investigator says may be a connection to the DeGuio disappearance has been the intense focus of federal, state, county and local law enforcement.Officers showed up at the property with a sealed search warrant...
firststateupdate.com
Police: Woman Assaulted At Gunpoint During New Castle Home Invasion
On Monday, September 12, 2022, at approximately 5:57 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to the 500 block of South DuPont Highway – Pine Valley Apartments in reference to a robbery investigation, according to Corporal Michael McNasby. McNasby said officers arrived and contacted...
WBOC
Police Investigating Salisbury Convenience Store Shooting
SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning at the Royal Farms on Pemberton Drive. Details about the shooting, including whether there were any injuries, have not yet been released. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department at 410-548-3165 or provide information anonymously to Crime Solvers at 410-548-1776.
