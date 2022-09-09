Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single-vehicle collision that occurred in the Wilmington area on Tuesday morning. On September 13, 2022, at approximately 6:14 a.m., a white 2020 Ram 3500 pickup truck was traveling southbound on Interstate 95 just south of U.S. Route 202 (Concord Pike) through a construction zone, where the leftmost lane of I-95 was closed. For unknown reasons, the Ram entered into the closed lane and collided with several construction barrels. The truck continued southbound, struck a road sign, and entered into the access point to the construction zone. The front of the Ram then collided with a slipform paver, where it came to rest and caught fire.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 11 HOURS AGO