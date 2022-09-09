ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

A Longer-Acting Botox Competitor is Coming

By Maxx Chatsko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OJD4l_0hp4dpw400

Wrinkles received some bad news this week: A new, longer-acting competitor to Botox Cosmetic received its first FDA approval. Revance Therapeutics (RVNC) finally overcame manufacturing deficiencies to snag regulatory approval for Daxxify in a specific aesthetic condition.

A pivotal clinical trial demonstrated many patients maintained responses for six months, whereas the benefits of Botox generally last three to four months. The potential to need only two treatments per year is expected to become a significant selling point. Daxxify is also the only product on the market to exclude animal-derived components, which could provide a marginal boost in certain demographics.

Investors are rightfully excited about the possibilities to compete in the aesthetics market with Botox, but the company has greater ambitions for Daxxify that will require additional approvals over the next few years.

What's the Market Opportunity?

Daxxify earned FDA approval specifically for treating glabellar lines, or vertical wrinkles between the eyebrows and on the forehead. It may seem silly to draw such a distinction, but it's important for investors to understand the nuances involved in the approval and overall market for the product.

Drugs such as Botox and Daxxify are called neuromodulators. They're derived from toxins produced by the soil bacterium Clostridium botulinum, which is responsible for botulism. The rare but serious illness is characterized by paralysis in vital body systems caused by the bacterial toxins. However, when the toxins are purified and used in infinitesimally small amounts measured in nanograms, they can locally reduce activity in the nervous system. Neuromodulators have treatment applications in wrinkles, migraines, muscle spasms, and other conditions spanning both aesthetics and therapeutics.

Revance Therapeutics will need to earn separate FDA approvals for each new indication. The first approval will compete with Botox Cosmetic in the aesthetics market, which is generally what most people associate with the world's most famous neuromodulator. AbbVie (ABBV) generated full-year 2021 revenue of $1.4 billion from Botox Cosmetic. It generated $862 million in domestic sales in the first half of 2022, suggesting it's on pace to grow over 20% this year.

That provides a significant opportunity for Revance Therapeutics, but success will take time. Daxxify will need to compete against four different neuromodulators in aesthetics including Botox Cosmetic, Dysport, Xeomin, and Jeuveau. The longer-acting formulation is expected to provide a significant advantage within the competitive landscape.

Wall Street is generally optimistic about the company's ability to achieve success. Revance Therapeutics has built commercial infrastructure for its dermal filler products that can be leveraged to launch and ramp Daxxify. Existing relationships with dermatologists could accelerate market share gain, especially considering the value proposition for doctors.

The long-acting formulation is a key selling point for patients who desire fewer injections. It's also a selling point for dermatologist offices, which can charge more for Daxxify and generate more revenue per patient visit.

Going Beyond Aesthetics

Why stop with aesthetics? Revance Therapeutics has conducted and is conducting multiple studies evaluating Daxxify in therapeutic indications. A supplemental biologics license application (sBLA) in cervical dystonia (painful contractions in neck muscles) is expected to be submitted before the end of 2022. A phase 3 clinical trial in upper limb spasticity (muscle spasms and stiffness in the arms) is currently underway.

AbbVie generated full-year 2021 revenue of $2 billion domestically from therapeutic applications of Botox. Revance Therapeutics estimates cervical dystonia and spasticity indications represent 16% and 28% of the market opportunity, respectively. Treatments for migraine (36%) and overactive bladder (6%) represent additional notable opportunities.

The challenger is pursuing an interesting development strategy to accelerate its arrival. In addition to studying Daxxify in specific therapeutics indications, Revance Therapeutics has partnered with Viatris (VTRS) to develop a biosimilar of Botox. That would potentially allow the companies to compete in all 115 approved indications for Botox with a single approval.

Manufacturing deficiencies from Revance Therapeutics have delayed the Botox biosimilar to at least 2026, but it remains the only such biosimilar in development as of this writing.

A Solid Strategy in a Competitive Market

Revance Therapeutics has set out on an ambitious and daunting mission to compete with Botox, which is one of the most recognizable global brands. It has focused its efforts on the right areas so far.

Daxxify addresses a core drawback of Botox Cosmetic by offering more durable responses. The RHA collection of dermal fillers provides an opportunity to generate significant additional revenue, but more importantly, monetized the creation of much-needed commercial infrastructure. The company's marketing materials also ooze with class and luxury, which will be needed to capture the attention of Botox customers.

Perhaps the single-biggest risk is the company's history of manufacturing deficiencies. When a drug developer submits a BLA requesting regulatory approval, over half of the application contains manufacturing data, not clinical data. The FDA has been highly critical of Revance Therapeutics with respect to manufacturing operations, which have delayed multiple products including Daxxify and the Botox biosimilar candidate.

Although approval means the company has addressed manufacturing concerns relating to Daxxify for now, investors need to acknowledge the potential for future negative surprises. The risk is heightened considering the focus on aesthetic markets. Dermatologists and patients could quickly abandon the brand if manufacturing obstacles ever jeopardize product quality or availability.

Simply put, the company is on the right path and appears generally well positioned for success. Investors should nonetheless remain realistic about the daunting challenge ahead. It will take time to ramp sales of Daxxify and earn additional approvals, while I wouldn't be so quick to assume manufacturing problems are behind the company.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bristol Myers Squibb Shakes Up Key Biotech Battleground

Unlike smaller peers, the titans of the pharma industry don't always get a share-price boost after earning an FDA approval. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) certainly did. The $150 billion drug developer enjoyed a 6% pop after announcing FDA approval for one of its closely-watched assets. Deucravacitinib, now branded as Sotyktu, snagged the regulatory go-ahead to begin treating individuals with plaque psoriasis. Although there's no shortage of treatments for the autoimmune disorder that results in scaly patches on the skin, none offer the same combination of convenience and efficacy as Sotyktu.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Overactive Bladder#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Botox Cosmetic
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
CANCER
Medical News Today

Everything you need to know about crystal meth

Crystal meth, or methamphetamine, is a stimulant drug that carries a high risk for physical dependence. In the United States, a different formulation of methamphetamine called Desoxyn is available by prescription to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Crystal meth has a number of street names, including ice and glass....
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

These common snacks could increase risk of bowel cancer, study finds

A new study has found that ultra-processed foods, including popular packaged snacks and sugary drinks, may increase a person’s risk of bowel cancer.Researchers in the US examined data from three major long-term health studies involving more than 46,000 men and almost 160,000 women, who were tracked for 24 to 28 years.During this period, 3,216 cases of bowel cancer were identified. The academics used data on cases and diets to determine the risk for bowel cancer.They found that ultra-processed foods, including soft drinks; packaged snacks; commercial bread, cakes and biscuits; confectionary; margarine; and pre-processed ready-to-eat or heat products were linked...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Healthline

Is It Safe to Pop Your Own Cholesterol Deposits?

There are so many kinds of common skin issues, it can be hard to know what you’re dealing with when a new bump, lump, growth, or rash suddenly appears. Is it noncancerous or something more serious? Where did it come from? Will it go away on its own, or do you need to call your doctor?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
CNN

Many patients stop taking statins because of muscle pain, but statins aren't causing it, new study says

Statins are an important tool to prevent major cardiovascular problems, but many patients stop taking them because of side effects, including muscle pain. However, for more than 90% of patients on statins who experience muscle pain, the statin is not the cause of the pain, according to a study published Monday in The Lancet and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress in Spain.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy