stpetecatalyst.com
City meets with contractors about Tropicana Field
Engineering firms and master developers posed questions to city officials regarding the needed utilities to the assessed value of the Tropicana Field site during the first pre-proposal meeting. The pre-proposal meeting, held Wednesday at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus, is part of the due diligence process in...
businessobserverfl.com
Furniture retailer to open massive showroom in Wesley Chapel
El Dorado Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers in Florida, will open its new 70,000-square-foot Wesley Chapel showroom on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The two-day grand opening event, according to a news release, will feature giveaways of a limited supply of $200 gift cards and comforter sets. The store is located at 25171 Highway 54 in Lutz.
fox13news.com
Gas Plant District in St. Pete: One of the oldest Black neighborhoods razed for baseball
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - In the heart of downtown St. Petersburg, two gas cylinders once stood, casting twin shadows over a bustling neighborhood. There were hundreds of African Americans who called Gas Plant their home – before Tropicana Field took its place. The tightly knit community was around for nearly a century.
stpetecatalyst.com
Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment inches closer to reality
The controversial Coquina Key Shopping Plaza redevelopment is taking another step forward after receiving approval from the city council. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that purchased the 110,500-square-foot Coquina Key Shopping Plaza, is spearheading the proposed redevelopment of the dilapidated 14.5-acre shopping center at 4350 6th St. S.
stpetecatalyst.com
Hispanics, Latinos find economic success in St. Pete
September 14, 2022 - According to consumer-focused financial information and advice website SmartAsset, St. Petersburg is one of the top cities for economic success among Hispanics and Latinos. The report, released Wednesday, comes a day before the nation celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. SmartAsset ranked St. Pete 14th out of 147 cities, utilizing six economic-based metrics. According to the report, the median Hispanic income in the city was $54,091, 35.3% earned a bachelor’s degree and over 9% are business owners. Pembroke Pines and Miramar ranked first and second, respectively. Tampa came in at 94. View the full list here.
thatssotampa.com
New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District
There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
fox13news.com
Couple hopes to find U-Haul with all their belongings stolen outside Clearwater hotel
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. Stan Brown and his wife just moved into...
995qyk.com
This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete
Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
fox13news.com
From Gas Plant resident to St. Pete mayor, Ken Welch's life comes full circle
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Walking through the empty city council chambers, wearing blue denim jeans and a blazer, St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch glanced at the seat where his late father once sat. "Right in this room," he reflected, "my father was on this city council, 1981." Welch is the...
stpetecatalyst.com
Solar co-op harnesses the power of community
Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) recently announced the launch of its local solar cooperative in the hopes of creating a cleaner electrical system that broadly shares its benefits. Based in Washington, D.C., SUN is a national nonprofit representing the interests of solar owners and supporters. The organization began its...
stpetecatalyst.com
Applications open for Tourist Development Council
September 14, 2022 - Pinellas County’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) is seeking three new members for a four-year term beginning on Nov. 1. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. The TDC is comprised of 12 members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and makes recommendations on the effective use of tourism development tax revenues. At least seven members must be involved in the local tourism industry, and all must be registered Pinellas County voters. For more information, visit the website here.
cltampa.com
President of company behind Tiki Docks, Ford's Garage and other Florida restaurants is selling his South Tampa home
The head of a local restaurant company behind some major Tampa eateries, like Tiki Docks and Yeoman's Cask & Lion, is selling his South Tampa mansion. Located at 14 W Spanish Main St., the British West Indies-style home was built in 2018 and is currently owned by Marc Brown, who is the president of 23 Restaurant Services.
727area.com
Best Bars for Drinking at Oktoberfest in St. Petersburg and Clearwater
After the summer, Florida may not have much in the way of fall foliage, but Oktoberfest is one event you can always count on. People celebrate this entertaining German holiday in Clearwater and St. Petersburg with bratwurst, beer, and live music. And why not? After all, it makes sense to celebrate Oktoberfest in our city instead of spending the money on a flight to Munich.
Dessert cafe Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park this weekend
Chewy mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs are the stars of Mochinut’s menu.
Tampa tree service company to file appeal after being hit with largest fine in city’s history
Tampa's mayor is sending a strong message to anyone cutting down trees illegally in the city. Her message comes after a Bay Area tree cutting firm was given the largest fine in the city's history.
hernandosun.com
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘
The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
30 Outdoor Activities in Tampa to Try Together
No matter the weather, being in Tampa Bay means making time for outdoor adventures. From...
fox13news.com
Construction continues on Gateway Expressway in hopes of reducing commuter traffic on biggest Pinellas roads
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. - Officials have been working on the Gateway Expressway in Pinellas County since September 2017. Now, overhead signs are up and parts of the road are nearing completion, but there’s more to do. "This is the largest project that DOT has done in Pinellas County," says...
Tampa International Airport sheds more light on plans for new Airside D
Big plans are expected in Tampa International Airport’s future as it sheds light on what’s in store for the new Airside D.
St Pete kitchen to feed growing population of children experiencing homelessness
The Bridge of Hope Kitchen will feed families facing homelessness and provide a computer lab for children.
