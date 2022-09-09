ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

City meets with contractors about Tropicana Field

Engineering firms and master developers posed questions to city officials regarding the needed utilities to the assessed value of the Tropicana Field site during the first pre-proposal meeting. The pre-proposal meeting, held Wednesday at the University of South Florida’s St. Petersburg campus, is part of the due diligence process in...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Furniture retailer to open massive showroom in Wesley Chapel

El Dorado Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers in Florida, will open its new 70,000-square-foot Wesley Chapel showroom on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The two-day grand opening event, according to a news release, will feature giveaways of a limited supply of $200 gift cards and comforter sets. The store is located at 25171 Highway 54 in Lutz.
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Coquina Key Plaza redevelopment inches closer to reality

The controversial Coquina Key Shopping Plaza redevelopment is taking another step forward after receiving approval from the city council. Stoneweg US, a St. Petersburg real estate investment company that purchased the 110,500-square-foot Coquina Key Shopping Plaza, is spearheading the proposed redevelopment of the dilapidated 14.5-acre shopping center at 4350 6th St. S.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Hispanics, Latinos find economic success in St. Pete

September 14, 2022 - According to consumer-focused financial information and advice website SmartAsset, St. Petersburg is one of the top cities for economic success among Hispanics and Latinos. The report, released Wednesday, comes a day before the nation celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month. SmartAsset ranked St. Pete 14th out of 147 cities, utilizing six economic-based metrics. According to the report, the median Hispanic income in the city was $54,091, 35.3% earned a bachelor’s degree and over 9% are business owners. Pembroke Pines and Miramar ranked first and second, respectively. Tampa came in at 94. View the full list here.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
thatssotampa.com

New Sunday Market with 70+ vendors coming to Westshore Marina District

There’s a brand new market arriving in Tampa at one of the most scenic spaces in the city. Sunday Morning Market at Westshore Marina District is officially set to start Sunday October 23. This market will feature 70+ local vendors including plants, produce, take home foods, baked goods, lunch bites, food trucks, art, jewelry, clothing and more.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

This Was Not A Smart Move In Downtown St Pete

Second Date Update: Sometimes when you think you’re impressing someone you end up actually embarrassing them. This is exactly what Joel did to Emmy. This was not a smart move in Downtown St Pete especially since he was on date. Even though Emmy came on with us and expressed her disgust with Joel’s antics he was not backing down. Things took an ugly turn on this call.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Solar co-op harnesses the power of community

Nonprofit group Solar United Neighbors (SUN) recently announced the launch of its local solar cooperative in the hopes of creating a cleaner electrical system that broadly shares its benefits. Based in Washington, D.C., SUN is a national nonprofit representing the interests of solar owners and supporters. The organization began its...
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Applications open for Tourist Development Council

September 14, 2022 - Pinellas County’s Tourist Development Council (TDC) is seeking three new members for a four-year term beginning on Nov. 1. Applications are due by 3 p.m. on Sept. 30. The TDC is comprised of 12 members appointed by the Board of County Commissioners and makes recommendations on the effective use of tourism development tax revenues. At least seven members must be involved in the local tourism industry, and all must be registered Pinellas County voters. For more information, visit the website here.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
727area.com

Best Bars for Drinking at Oktoberfest in St. Petersburg and Clearwater

After the summer, Florida may not have much in the way of fall foliage, but Oktoberfest is one event you can always count on. People celebrate this entertaining German holiday in Clearwater and St. Petersburg with bratwurst, beer, and live music. And why not? After all, it makes sense to celebrate Oktoberfest in our city instead of spending the money on a flight to Munich.
CLEARWATER, FL
hernandosun.com

County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘

The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL

