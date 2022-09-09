Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder .

You may also like: How Memphis feels about climate change

Petfinder

GROOT

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Teddy

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

STORM

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

INDIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Yoda

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

REW Paul

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Most common jobs in Memphis

Petfinder

CHARLIE

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

DOC HOLLIDAY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chester

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Betty White

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Binx

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated steakhouses in Memphis, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Presley

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clint Eastwood

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

CRUZ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cleopatra

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

SUNNY

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive rent in Memphis

Petfinder

Autumn and Gizmo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

OLAF

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Star

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder