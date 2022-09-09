ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KCk5g_0hp4dWMN00

Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lbtkT_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

GROOT

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Teddy
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qo9kU_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

STORM

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aCSpU_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

INDIE

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P47Gl_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Yoda

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XamHx_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

REW Paul

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c3tA7_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

CHARLIE

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=384nBG_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

DOC HOLLIDAY

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sNNZS_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Chester

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HrRLk_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Betty White

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t2JwK_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Binx

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KX67E_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Presley

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XOVbm_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Clint Eastwood

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZpdHg_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

CRUZ

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MZzHT_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Cleopatra

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dihwf_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

SUNNY

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HACWS_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Autumn and Gizmo

- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LYsxk_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

OLAF

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gCcSZ_0hp4dWMN00
Petfinder

Star

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

