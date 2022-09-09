Small furry pets available for adoption in Memphis
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Memphis, Tennessee on Petfinder .
Petfinder
GROOT
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Teddy
Petfinder
STORM
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
INDIE
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Yoda
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
REW Paul
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
CHARLIE
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
DOC HOLLIDAY
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Chester
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Betty White
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Binx
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Presley
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Clint Eastwood
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
CRUZ
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Cleopatra
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
SUNNY
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Autumn and Gizmo
- Gender: Female
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
OLAF
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
Petfinder
Star
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
