ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Regeneron's Eylea Win Leaves an Elephant in the Room

By Maxx Chatsko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AKZ4J_0hp4dCx500

The world's largest drug developers typically generate revenue from a portfolio of approved drugs, but some have grown dangerously dependent on a single product.

AbbVie (ABBV) leaned on Humira sales in the U.S. for 31% of total global revenue in 2021. That presents a problem when the drug loses patent exclusivity in summer 2023.

Indeed, more than 10 different biosimilars could be vying for market share 12 months from now. To be fair, Humira -- a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease and other disorders -- is the world's best-selling drug. It would represent the lion's share of any company's total revenue.

Regeneron (REGN) faces an even more dire situation. The drug developer leaned on Eylea sales in the U.S. for 54% of total global revenue in the first half of 2022. If collaboration revenue is excluded, then Eylea accounted for more than 92% of net product sales in that span.

That presents a problem considering it faces competitive pressure from a new Roche (RHHBY) drug and multiple biosimilar products.

Luckily for the company and its shareholders, data from a new study suggest Eylea can be reformulated to maintain its market dominance. That doesn't quite solve the dependency problem, but it buys more time to find solutions.

Less Frequent Dosing Delivers Best-Case Scenario

Eylea is an injectable drug used to treat various eye diseases and conditions such as diabetic macular edema and wet age-related macular degeneration. The formulation now on the market can be dosed once every eight weeks, which is twice the interval of a prior-generation drug called Lucentis.

The added convenience has the biologic drug on pace to eclipse $6 billion in full-year 2022 in the U.S. alone. Include global revenue and Eylea was the sixth best-selling drug on the planet in 2021, excluding coronavirus vaccines.

Regeneron claims all domestic sales, while its partner Bayer (BAYRY) assumes responsibility for international sales. The duo shares profits outside their respective territories.

Despite its positioning as one of the best-selling drug products, Eylea's dominance was threatened by rivalries on multiple fronts. Roche recently launched Vabysmo, which enables some patients to receive doses every 12 or 16 weeks. Meanwhile, a number of biosimilar products for Eylea and Lucentis are clamoring to compete on pricing.

Regeneron and Bayer weren't having any of it. A study evaluated using Eylea at a dose that's four-times higher than the current formulation and administered every 12 or 16 weeks. Results from the clinical trial represented a best-case scenario after 48 weeks of evaluation:

  • In patients with diabetic macular edema, roughly 91% maintained responses on a 12-week dosing interval and 89% maintained responses on a 16-week dosing interval.
  • In patients with wet age-related macular degeneration, roughly 79% and 77% maintained responses at the two dosing intervals, respectively.
  • There were no differences in the safety profile compared with the lower dose administered every eight weeks.

Scroll to Continue

If the high-dose formulation can earn Food and Drug Administration approval, it could be quickly rolled out to individuals already receiving Eylea. It would keep competition from Vabysmo at bay, especially considering that Regeneron already dominates access to the patient population.

Roche would find it much more difficult to flip prescriptions away from Eylea without being able to sell ophthalmologists on more convenient dosing.

The situation for biosimilars is similarly affected.

Drug developers with Lucentis biosimilars figured they could use significantly lower selling prices to court some patients to the less convenient dosing.

That could still prove true depending on pricing trends, but there's a much larger convenience gap between the four weeks offered by Lucentis biosimilars and the 12 to 16 weeks that could soon be offered by a high-dose Eylea.

And although several Eylea biosimilars are in development, they cannot launch until 2023 or 2024. They may not have legal or regulatory access to the high-dose formulation either way, which makes the ability to steal market share less likely.

There's Still an Elephant in the Room

Maintaining Eylea's market dominance was Regeneron's first, second, and third priorities for the near-term health of the business. The new high-dose formulation appears to adequately respond to competitive concerns, which will protect the economic opportunity and most of the company's total revenue.

Investors will soon shift their focus to the elephant in the room: How does Regeneron lessen its dependence on Eylea over time?

A handful of promising partnerships with precommercial drug developers, including in Crispr gene editing, could bear fruit.

Acquisitions are also a possibility, although the company has historically shunned mergers. According to Biopharma Dive, the industry titan made its first-ever acquisition of a publicly traded company in April 2022. Regeneron was founded 35 years ago.

For now, investors can rejoice. Eylea is well-positioned to maintain its market dominance for the foreseeable future. But threats are emerging on the horizon from gene therapies that promise to provide multiple years or a lifetime of relief for DME and wet AMD patients.

Some drug developers are also exploring ways to deliver Eylea-like products through eye drops instead of injections. That would take the competitive positioning around dosing convenience to a whole new level.

A fuller view of the competitive landscape suggests that although the high-dose win is important, the company will need to refocus its efforts on becoming much less reliant on Eylea – just in case.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Bristol Myers Squibb Shakes Up Key Biotech Battleground

Unlike smaller peers, the titans of the pharma industry don't always get a share-price boost after earning an FDA approval. Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) certainly did. The $150 billion drug developer enjoyed a 6% pop after announcing FDA approval for one of its closely-watched assets. Deucravacitinib, now branded as Sotyktu, snagged the regulatory go-ahead to begin treating individuals with plaque psoriasis. Although there's no shortage of treatments for the autoimmune disorder that results in scaly patches on the skin, none offer the same combination of convenience and efficacy as Sotyktu.
TheStreet

Bristol Myers Stock Surges After FDA Approves New Plaque Psoriasis Treatment; Amgen Slides

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) shares moved firmly higher Monday after the drugmaker received federal approval for a new psoriasis treatment known as Sotyktu. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration gave its approval to Sotyktu, the first new treatment for adults suffering from moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in more than ten years, following data from a late-stage study of around 1,684 patients.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regeneron#Elephant In The Room#Drugs#Bayer#Biotech Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business#Eylea Win Leaves#Humira#Rhhby
Healthline

Legalization of Cannabis Means More People May Be Opting Out of Meds

As states across the U.S. continue to ease cannabis restrictions and legalize medicinal and recreational use, reliance on prescription medication may be declining. In fact, new research estimates that legalizing cannabis at the federal level could cost the pharmaceutical industry billions. While cannabis can offer an alternative to prescriptions like...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Tomorrow Could Be a Huge Day for the Stock Market

Investors have been watching the Federal Reserve closely to see how the agency will proceed. Powell has the opportunity to provide the market with more clarity. Powell will also provide his view of the current state of the economy. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
AMD
CBS Pittsburgh

FDA recalls millions of sleep apnea machines due to safety concerns

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - More than 17 million sleep apnea machines are currently being recalled due to safety concerns. These CPAP and BiPAP machines are from Philips Respironics. According to the Food & Drug Administration, the magnets in the mask can affect the function of the implanted metallic devices, such as brain stents, aneurysm clips, and pacemakers. The FDA says you can continue to use the products if you don't have implanted metal objects in your body. However, for those that do, the FDA has a list of next steps and recommendations, as well as a full list of affected devices, on their website at this link. 
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

The U.S. housing market downturn will be worse in 2023, forecasts Goldman Sachs

The U.S. entered into its first housing downturn of the post–Great Financial Crisis era. And the worst still awaits. On Tuesday, researchers at Goldman Sachs released a paper titled “The Housing Downturn: Further to Fall.” The investment bank now forecasts that activity in the U.S. housing market will end 2022 down across the board. The firm projects sharp declines this year in new home sales (22% drop), existing home sales (17% drop), and housing GDP (8.9% drop). For perspective, Russia’s souring economy is only expected to see its GDP fall 3% this year.
REAL ESTATE
MedicalXpress

Trial suggests metformin effective at reducing odds of serious outcomes for COVID-19 patients seeking early treatment

In work published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers—led by the University of Minnesota Medical School and School of Public Health—have found that metformin, a commonly prescribed diabetes medication lowers the odds of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death due to COVID-19 by over 40 percent—and over 50 percent if prescribed early in onset of symptoms. The study also found no positive effect from treatment with either ivermectin or low-dose fluvoxamine.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
studyfinds.org

Newly discovered COVID antibodies could make vaccine booster shots unnecessary

TEL-AVIV, Israel — Groundbreaking new discoveries by a team at Tel-Aviv University may make the ongoing discourse over COVID-19 vaccines a moot point. Scientists have identified and isolated two antibodies capable of neutralizing all currently known strains of COVID (including Omicron) with up to 95 percent efficiency. Study authors...
SCIENCE
Markets Insider

China and India bought $9 billion worth of additional Russian crude in the 2nd quarter, undercutting the West's attempt to squeeze Moscow's finances

The two nations bought $9 billion in additional Russian crude in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, a Financial Times report says. China and India together imported 11 million additional tonnes during that span. India alone imported 8.42 million tonnes in the second quarter, up from 0.66 million...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Fortune

The great RTO/WFH war means COVID is really over this fall

The latest loosened COVID guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the advent of Omicron boosters make it exceedingly clear: Employers that want workers to return to the office can demand it, and will. Social-distancing is no longer recommended—nor is quarantining if you’ve been in close...
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
102K+
Followers
88K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy