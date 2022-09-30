Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Fort Wayne

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Petfinder .

ROMEO

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

RIVER

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

MIKA

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

Chong

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

DAVID HASSELHOP

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

SMUDZ

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

LULU

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Cheech

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

LOLLIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

