Small furry pets available for adoption in Fort Wayne
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Petfinder .
Petfinder
ROMEO
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
RIVER
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
MIKA
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chong
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
DAVID HASSELHOP
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
SMUDZ
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
LULU
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cheech
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
LOLLIE
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
