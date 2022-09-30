ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Small furry pets available for adoption in Fort Wayne

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13eMdD_0hp4d5rF00
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Fort Wayne

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Fort Wayne, Indiana on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q5aVy_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

ROMEO

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8ClL_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

RIVER

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HgBDm_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

MIKA

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yc6QF_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

Chong

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NmsyB_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

DAVID HASSELHOP

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z6kjW_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

SMUDZ

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oY7XZ_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

LULU

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZTJ6Q_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

Cheech

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FxNXP_0hp4d5rF00
Petfinder

LOLLIE

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

