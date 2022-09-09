ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

Small furry pets available for adoption in Fargo

Small furry pets available for adoption in Fargo

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Fargo, North Dakota on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZEnkG_0hp4d1KL00
Petfinder

Piggy--In Foster

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EJTQT_0hp4d1KL00
Petfinder

Disco--In Foster

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGuL1_0hp4d1KL00
Petfinder

Energizer--In Foster

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

