The 10th annual Therapalooza event is bigger than ever and will take place at Central Energy September 22. Therapalooza is the largest fundraiser of the year benefiting The Therapy Place, Inc. – a nonprofit pediatric therapy center, providing life-changing therapies (physical, occupational, and speech) and support services to special needs children and families in the Midlands. The evening’s events will bring more than 350 people together, including The Therapy Place families, corporate sponsors, and public and private donors alike, to support the cause. It will feature circus entertainment provided by Therapalooza’s Ringmaster Sponsor, CCM Investment Advisers, and Lion Tamer Sponsors, Dick Dyer & Associates, Magnus Development Partners, The Boland Team, B106.7, Peak Drift Brewing Company, and Party Reflections.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO