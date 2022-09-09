Read full article on original website
thelakemurraynews.net
Butterfly release will honor women affected by ovarian cancer
The Ovarian Cancer Coalition of Central SC (OCC) will hold the annual butterfly release for ovarian cancer September 22 at 5:30 pm at the SC State House. The Cathy B. Novinger Butterfly Release for Ovarian Cancer is named for the organization’s founder who lost her life to the disease in 2016. September is National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month.
Therapalooza set for September 22
The 10th annual Therapalooza event is bigger than ever and will take place at Central Energy September 22. Therapalooza is the largest fundraiser of the year benefiting The Therapy Place, Inc. – a nonprofit pediatric therapy center, providing life-changing therapies (physical, occupational, and speech) and support services to special needs children and families in the Midlands. The evening’s events will bring more than 350 people together, including The Therapy Place families, corporate sponsors, and public and private donors alike, to support the cause. It will feature circus entertainment provided by Therapalooza’s Ringmaster Sponsor, CCM Investment Advisers, and Lion Tamer Sponsors, Dick Dyer & Associates, Magnus Development Partners, The Boland Team, B106.7, Peak Drift Brewing Company, and Party Reflections.
