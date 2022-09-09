Read full article on original website
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged
On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
nowhabersham.com
GBI identifies man killed in officer-involved shooting in Mt. Airy
A Habersham County deputy responding to a 911 call in Mt. Airy shot and killed a man who met him at the door holding a fake gun, officials say. The GBI identified the man as 39-year-old Anthony Maurice Tollison. Preliminary information indicates that the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office responded to...
Fort Payne man charged with stealing, crashing ambulance dies in Tennessee custody
A Fort Payne man who was arrested earlier this year after authorities say he stole an ambulance in Tennessee and crashed it into a police cruiser has died, according to AL.com.
WTVC
Pit bull attacks, kills man in Polk County, sheriff's office says
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A dog attacked and killed a man at a home in Polk County Sunday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Steve Ross says the dog, a pit bull, was owned by the man's family, and identifies the victim as 32-year-old Rusty Shane Burris.
WTVC
3 deputies in Hamilton County could be disqualified from testifying in court
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three Hamilton County deputies who were recently disciplined may be disqualified from testifying in court, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp now plans to review those internal investigations to make a final determination, according to HCSO spokesman...
WTVC
Wanted felon captured in Hamilton County after evading Collegedale police
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A wanted felon was captured by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office after evading a Collegedale police officer and his K9 during a traffic stop, Collegedale police say. On their first day of service, Officer Shell and his canine partner Goose attempted to stop a vehicle in...
chattanoogacw.com
Recognize them? 'Tiara bandit,' accomplice sought in Catoosa County after storage burglary
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Catoosa County need your help identifying 2 burglary suspects, one of whom chose some notable headgear while committing the crime. A post on the Catoosa County Sheriff's Office Facebook page calls the man seen in surveillance photos the 'Tiara Bandit.'. The sheriff's office...
WTVC
Video: Chattanooga city council candidate Mott claims officer harassment at traffic stop
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Video shows Chattanooga District 8 City Council candidate Marie Mott alleging Chattanooga Police officers were harassing her during a recent traffic stop. Scroll down to watch the video. The incident happened right before midnight Sunday night. A police report we obtained says officers stopped Mott car...
WTVCFOX
Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI
LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
WDEF
Polk County man dies in dog attack
OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for September 14
The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
LaFayette police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery
LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
WDEF
High speed chase around LaFayette ends in crash and arrest
LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A chase in northwest Georgia on Tuesday resulted in a couple of wrecks. The Georgia State Patrol says it started when a trooper spotted a Ford F-150 driving recklessly. He clocked it going 86 mph in a 35 zone and passing vehicles in a no...
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
WTVC
Shooting near Erlanger Express Care sends man to hospital Monday, police say
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A shooting on Gunbarrel Road near Erlanger Express Care sent a 23-year-old man to the hospital Monday, the Chattanooga Police Department says. Police say they were notified by a local hospital of a male victim who walked into the ER with a gunshot wound. When they...
chattanoogacw.com
Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2
HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
WDEF
New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
wabe.org
24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian
Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
Earthquake reported between 2 Georgia counties, sheriff’s office says
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey confirmed a 2.4 magnitude earthquake struck Butts and Jasper counties. According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA) confirmed some parts of Jasper and Butts County experienced an earthquake around 9:15p.m. Sunday night. Deputy...
27 arrested on drug charges in DeKalb County
27 people were arrested during the month of August in DeKalb County on drug-related charges, according to the sheriff's office.
