Lakeview, GA

Runaway Teen Located; Two Charged

On September 2nd, after an investigation of a reported runaway teen, Yancey County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were able to locate the 15 year old male. Upon locating the 15 year old, a further investigation by Sheriff’s Office Detectives led to two males being charged. Casey James Robinson, age...
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
Rossville, GA
Catoosa County, GA
Catoosa County, GA
Georgia State
Rossville, GA
Lakeview, GA
WTVC

3 deputies in Hamilton County could be disqualified from testifying in court

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Three Hamilton County deputies who were recently disciplined may be disqualified from testifying in court, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO). Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp now plans to review those internal investigations to make a final determination, according to HCSO spokesman...
WTVCFOX

Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI

LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
WDEF

Polk County man dies in dog attack

OLD FORT, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says a dog attacked and killed a man in Old Fort over the weekend. The Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the dog was an alligator pitbull. Deputies arrived just after 2 p.m. Sunday with E-M-S on hand. When...
POLK COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for September 14

The following information was compiled from ERPD “pass along” reports. The complainant called to report his vehicle stolen. He advised it was taken some time during the night. There are no suspects. The vehicle was entered in NCIC. 22-012720- 191 Cecil Lane- Fight- The caller advised two females...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WRBL News 3

LaFayette police trying to identify man found dead in cemetery

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – The LaFayette Police Department is working to determine the name of a man found dead in the wooded area of a cemetery on Saturday, September 10th. The cause of death remains unknown. LaFayette police officers say EMS responded to Brookwood SC near the city cemetery when the body was discovered in […]
LA FAYETTE, AL
WDEF

High speed chase around LaFayette ends in crash and arrest

LAFAYETTE, Georgia (WDEF) – A chase in northwest Georgia on Tuesday resulted in a couple of wrecks. The Georgia State Patrol says it started when a trooper spotted a Ford F-150 driving recklessly. He clocked it going 86 mph in a 35 zone and passing vehicles in a no...
LAFAYETTE, GA
WDEF

Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
MARION COUNTY, TN
chattanoogacw.com

Alabama man charged in overdose death of Hixson mother of 2

HIXSON, Tenn. — An Alabama man faces several charges in connection with the death of a 36-year-old mother of two in Hixson. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says agents in Lake View, Alabama arrested Christopher Clay Garrison on September 1st. An HCSO release says Garrison's arrest comes after...
LAKE VIEW, AL
WDEF

New charges against man in Hixson fentanyl overdose case

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County investigators now have a new list of charges against a man from Lake View, Alabama. About two weeks ago, they issued warrants for the arrest of Christopher Clay Garrison in connection with a fentanyl overdose death of a local mother in 2021. The 36...
LAKE VIEW, AL
wabe.org

24 years later, Shy Shy’s family still searches for missing Georgian

Earlier this month, agents with the FBI and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation identified the killer involved in a 1988 Dade County murder, bringing closure to the decades-long case of a missing Michigan woman. But many others are still waiting for answers about their missing loved ones, including the family of Shy’Kemmia Pate.
UNADILLA, GA

