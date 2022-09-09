Teen Mom star Cory Wharton throws a punch at football player Chase Demoor in a shocking video

TEEN Mom star Cory Wharton has stunned fans after shocking video shows him throwing a punch at football player Chase DeMoor.

The reality star threw the punch in a pre-boxing match press conference onstage.

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton punches Chase DeMoor at a press conference Credit: Instagram/corywharton_ig

The reality star is gearing up for a boxing match this weekend Credit: Getty

In the video, Cory, 31, is facing off with his opponent for photos during the pre-fight ritual.

The photographers then ask the two fighters to face each other.

While the two have an inaudible exchange, Chase pats Cory's hands and then his head, and then ultimately flicks his hat onto the ground.

Cory then lunges and punches Chase in the face.

The Teen Mom OG star posted the video several times to his Instagram Stories, showing different angles of the incident.

In one subsequent video, Cory says to the camera: "He disrespected me twice. That's the only reason I put my hands on him."

In another video on his Stories, Cory films selfie style while he is back at his home with a camera crew, and says: "I just got home. Right back to it! One minute I'm punching somebody in their face, the next minute I'm filming a show about parenting. What's goin on, man!"

The caption on the video says: "We don't STOP!!! I promise you guys I didn't wake up and choose violence, violence chose me."

Back in July, the star announced the upcoming fight with an Instagram post featuring a pay-per-view promo poster.

The poster shows a flexing Cory across from the composed Too Hot to Handle cast member Chase DeMoor, 26.

Before starring in the Netflix reality series, the self-proclaimed "best hands on TikTok" first garnered attention by displaying his unbelievable catching ability on the social media platform.

The social media star also boasts an impressive college football career, playing at Central Washington University and well as participating in two bowl games.

Cory possesses an impressive record in his own right, as he completed and won several challenges during his stint on MTV's The Challenge.

The Teen Mom OG star has shown off his impressive physique and durability while on the show as well as showcasing his skills on Instagram.

'TIME TO BITE'

Fans are excited to see the two reality stars go toe-to-to in the ring.

In an Instagram reels Cory made about the press conference punch, fans weighed in on the tension.

"Barking is fun, but no it's time to bite brother... you know what time it is!" wrote one fan.

Another wrote: "Pound him with the one two dropper! Seems like he needs to be taken down a few notches."

A third wrote: "Legend in the making, let's go champion!"

Another fan asked: "Please knock him out quick."

The No More Talk event was previously scheduled for July 30, but was postponed.

The reality star is stepping into the ring Saturday, September 10.

Cory shared a poster of the event on Instagram writing: "This card is stacked with entertainment!!! Gonna be a WILD night."

Cory is also currently appearing on the latest season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Cheyenne Floyd recently teased a dramatic moment showing her breaking down in tears while talking with her ex Cory in a new trailer.

She was shown in a tense chat with fiancé Zach Davis, seemingly discussing his most recent arrest – one in a string of many legal issues the star has had.

"What you did was reckless," Cheyenne tells him.

Zach responds: "There's possible jail time."

The trailer then cuts to another clip of the Teen Mom OG star and her ex Cory speaking while sitting together on couches.

Cory says to her: "It's alright. It's gonna be alright."

Cheyenne then leans forward, while breaking down crying into her hands.

While it remains to be seen what exactly he was referencing, it was inferred that Cory was commenting on Zach's legal issues.

Cory and his girlfriend Taylor Selfridge, 27, recently welcomed their second child together. He also shares five-year-old daughter, Ryder, with his ex Cheyenne.

Cory went back to shooting Teen Mom after the press conference punch Credit: Instagram/corywharton_ig

The Teen Mom star has been showing off his boxing journey on Instagram