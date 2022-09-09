ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

1 dead following vehicle chase in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Berkeley County. A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Honda Accord along US 17-A just before 4:00 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the vehicle failed to stop […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Charleston County, SC
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston County, SC
Crime & Safety
North Charleston, SC
Crime & Safety
live5news.com

Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old Colleton County man

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Gregory Bodison, 62, was last seen at a home in the Round O area Sunday. Deputies describe Bodison as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes....
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedan#The Sheriff S Office
counton2.com

DCSO: Man in custody after hours-long standoff

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday took a man into custody after an hours-long standoff in a Pepperidge-area neighborhood. Roughly a dozen deputies were at a residence working to make contact with a person inside a home on North Ridgebrook Drive...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Investigators connect two shootings after victim shows up at hospital

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected. Deputies first responded to Williamsburg Regional Hospital in the Kingstree area. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just...
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wfxb.com

Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston

Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
SUMMERVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy