1 dead following vehicle chase in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed during a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon in Berkeley County. A trooper with the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) attempted to make a traffic stop on a stolen Honda Accord along US 17-A just before 4:00 p.m. Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said the vehicle failed to stop […]
Deputies, SWAT team on scene of standoff near Ashley Phosphate Road: DCSO
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Members of the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office are responding to a domestic incident on North Ridgebrook Drive. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says the incident involved violence toward a significant other. The suspect is believed to be alone in a home. Negotiators have...
Chase involving state trooper ends in deadly Berkeley Co. crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies responded Monday after a high-speed chase involving the South Carolina Highway Patrol ended in a deadly crash near Moncks Corner. South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said a trooper attempted to pull over a black Honda Accord on U.S. 17A...
Police arrest suspects on King Street for unlawful carry in area of recent shootings: CPD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police Department says nine of its officers made two separate arrests for suspects illegally carrying firearms on King Street. According to CPD, the arrests were made near the location of recent shootings. Police have confiscated the weapons. CPD says this is just one of...
Barricaded man with 40 active warrants arrested by Charleston Co. SWAT team
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A man wanted by several South Carolina agencies was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon following an hours-long standoff in North Charleston, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement officers responded to an apartment complex at 2245 Greenridge Rd. before 7 a.m. to...
Man barricaded in Greenridge Road apartment had 40 active warrants, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 24-year-old man was taken into custody following a brief stand-off with law enforcement at a North Charleston apartment complex on Tuesday afternoon. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) attempted to serve 40 active warrants on a man who then barricaded himself inside a unit at the Jamison […]
Deputies looking for missing 62-year-old Colleton County man
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man. Gregory Bodison, 62, was last seen at a home in the Round O area Sunday. Deputies describe Bodison as 5′8″, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes....
Where is Gary? Police search for clues in oldest missing persons case in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Where is Gary Locklear?. It's a question that's plagued the North Charleston Police Department for decades. The disappearance of 15-year-old Gary is the oldest missing persons case in North Charleston. "Through the years, I bet you 100 investigators have looked through this case and...
DCSO: Man in custody after hours-long standoff
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Wednesday took a man into custody after an hours-long standoff in a Pepperidge-area neighborhood. Roughly a dozen deputies were at a residence working to make contact with a person inside a home on North Ridgebrook Drive...
Investigators connect two shootings after victim shows up at hospital
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office is looking into two Saturday shootings that they say are connected. Deputies first responded to Williamsburg Regional Hospital in the Kingstree area. When they arrived, investigators learned that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Just...
Williamsburg County deputies investigating after two injured in shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Shortly after they arrived, deputies learned of another gunshot victim in...
Georgetown County deputies searching for stolen ATV
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies in Georgetown County are asking for the public’s help locating a stolen all-terrain vehicle. According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO), the vehicle was taken from a home on New Beginnings Lane in Andrews on Sept. 7. The ATV is pictured below: Anyone with information is asked to contact […]
N. Charleston Police arrest man accused of fraudulently ordering $68K in cell phones
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police arrested a man Tuesday who faces multiple charges after being accused of hacking into an Upstate city’s Verizon account and ordering thousands of dollars in cell phones. James L. Bragg, 35, is charged with obtaining goods by false pretense with a...
Arrests Made in Connection to September Shooting in Charleston
Charleston police have arrested two suspects involved in a shooting on King Street that occurred on September 4th that injured five people. The total number of arrests relating to this incident is now 4. One of the new additions to the count of arrested is a 16 year old boy from North Charleston. He is charged with 1 account of attempted murder and 1 account of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The suspect has also been charged with 5 accounts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, 1 count of unlawful carry of a handgun, as well as 1 count of possession of a handgun under 18 years of age. The identity of the juvenile has not been released due to his age. However, this investigation is still on going.
Police: Man jailed for assaulting homeless woman outside Halls Chop House
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man is facing charges after being accused of assaulting a homeless woman Tuesday night. According to the Charleston Police Department, officers responded to the woman on Ann Street who was hysterical and said she had been assaulted and her teeth were knocked out. The woman told police that she […]
Charleston Deputies still searching for suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed actor Alexander Jennings
CHARLESTON, S.C. –The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding the suspect in a hit-and-run July 5 crash that killed 22 year-old actor Alexander Jennings. Jennings was walking on Sol Legare Road around 2:30 am when he was struck by two vehicles. Both...
Beaufort county deputies find missing man safe, unharmed
LOBECO, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) found a man who went missing on Sunday. Deputies said they found him unharmed on Tuesday. Demille Parker Sr., 43, went missing in the Lobeco area by his girlfriend in the early morning hours on Sept. 11. There was concern for his well-being.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Officials are investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a man dead in Colleton County over the weekend. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, a man dressed in all-black clothing was struck by a car on Industrial Road near the intersection of Lakeshore Drive on Saturday at around 1:30 a.m. After hitting the pedestrian, the driver left the scene.
Suspected gunman, 16, arrested in connection to King Street shooting that injured 5
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston Police have arrested the suspected gunman in the Labor Day weekend shooting on King Street that left five people with gunshot wounds, according to the police department. A 16-year-old boy from North Charleston was taken into custody Monday afternoon and charged with one count...
Coroner identifies victim of Summerville house fire
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester County Coroner has released the name of the man who died Tuesday night in a house fire in Summerville. Willie G.. Niemeyer, 67, was found by firefighters in the sunroom of the fire-damaged home Tuesday night, Coroner Paul Brouthers said. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
