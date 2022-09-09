ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Complex

Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z, Drake, Offset & More Attend Beyoncé's 41st Birthday Party

Los Angeles, CA – Beyoncé celebrated her 41st birthday in style with a belated (but no less star-studded) party over the weekend. After making another trip around the sun on September 4, the pop superstar partied the night away at a private mansion in Bel-Air, California on Saturday (September 10), where she was joined by a host of famous friends.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Responds To Backlash After Tweeting About PNB Rock's Death

Hip-hop is mourning the loss of PNB Rock, who was fatally shot at a Roscoe's Waffle House in L.A. on Monday afternoon. Fans and friends have paid tribute and shared their condolences but many have also pinned the blame on his girlfriend, who shared their location while they were eating. However, there hasn't been any confirmation from authorities that it actually played a role in Rock's death.
rolling out

Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted for blaming PnB’s girlfriend for his death

Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj are getting blasted by fans for blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his shooting death in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Even rap queen Cardi B came out and slammed all the people who are pointing the finger at PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Steph, for posting this photo of the two of them eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles shortly before he was gunned down in a robbery attempt.
hotnewhiphop.com

LeBron James Pens Short & Sweet Message To Savannah On Their Anniversary

Yesterday was huge for LeBron James and his entire family as they ended up on the cover of Vanity Fair. It was a massive cover story that covered LeBron James' rise to stardom and the legacy he is building for himself and his children. The piece also devoted quite a bit of time to LeBron's wife Savannah, whom he has been with since 2002.
hotnewhiphop.com

Tyler Perry Shows Janet Jackson His "Control" Inspired Dance Moves

Janet Jackson has managed to still be on top of her game, nearly 40 years after she burst on to the scene. Known as the Queen of Pop, Miss Jackson's influence has garnered fans from 8 years old to 80. With her style, dance moves, and timeless hits, Janet has set the tone for many of our favorite artists today. Last month, the star made headlines when she surprised Teyana Taylor during her The Last Rose Petal 2…Farewell Tour in London.
hotnewhiphop.com

Meek Mill Shuts Down Ari Fletcher Dating Rumours: "Take This Cap Down... It's A Million Women Outchea"

Ari Fletcher has been a busy woman lately – or that's what internet sleuths have been speculating, anyway. Weeks after the mother of one seemingly confirmed her separation from Moneybagg Yo, declaring herself "single" and denying claims that the Tennessee-born rapper had the vehicle he bought her repossessed, she's been sparking relationship rumours with yet another famous recording artist – Meek Mill.
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Gates Trends As Raunchy Show Attracts Unlikely Fan

When it comes to performing, Kevin Gates is one of a kind. The "Hard To Sleep" rapper is known for his over the top, sexually explicit lyrics and dance moves, but his recent performance captivated the attention of an unlikely fan. Video footage of a middle aged, caucasian woman gushing over Kevin as he spewed racy rhetoric on stage is making its rounds on social media. It's unclear if the woman was actually in attendance at Gates' concert or if the audio was stitched together, but either way, Gates' latest raunchy display had people talking.
HipHopDX.com

Moneybagg Yo Sparks Ari Fletcher Pregnancy Rumors With Baby Bump Photo

Moneybagg Yo has left fans wondering if his alleged ex-girlfriend Ari Fletcher is expecting after sharing a photo of a pregnant belly on Twitter. Posted on Monday (September 12), the photo shows a close-up of a woman holding her baby bump. The rumor mill quickly began speculating the woman is Fletcher after eagle-eyed fans noticed the ring on her hand looks strikingly similar to the 22-carat diamond ring Moneybagg gifted Fletcher earlier this year.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ice T Says L.A. Rappers Don't Flex Their Jewelry: "Me, Snoop, Cube, Dre, Game, Kendrick"

The PNB Rock commentary has been ongoing since news first broke that the rapper was shot in Los Angeles. Within hours, it was confirmed that the beloved Philadelphia rapper succumbed to his injuries, and the tragedy once again put L.A. in the crosshairs of conversations regarding safety. We've reported on officials in the City of Angels alerting the public, and celebrities, of a rise in crime. There have been brazen attacks in Beverly Hills as assailants openly rob people on the street, and we can't fail to mention the unfortunate death of Pop Smoke who was killed during a Hollywood Hills home invasion.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Likes Tweet About Lawsuits In Wake Of Nicki Minaj Suing Blogger

Cardi B says that people want to make her out to be a "villain so bad" after an Instagram page shared a screenshot of her liking a tweet about lawsuits in the wake of Nicki Minaj suing a blogger who called her a "coke head." The liked tweet said that people only had a problem with suing bloggers when Cardi was the one doing it.
XXL Mag

Lil Durk Breaks Silence Following India Royale Breakup Rumors, She Responds

Lil Durk has broken his silence following rumors that he and India Royale, his longtime girlfriend, who is now his fiancée, have called it quits. On Monday (Sept. 12), Lil Durk shared a photo and message on his Instagram Story, which may address the speculation that his relationship with Royale is over. The Chicago rapper shared a selfie photo along with the message, "That [cat emoji] mines 4ever welcome to death row b*%ch."
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross's Response To Turk's "Drink Champs" Interview Turns Into A WingStop Ad

Turk's explosive interview on Drink Champs led to plenty of reactions. He took aim at Gillie Da King, discussed catching STDs with Lil Wayne, and led the internet into a frenzy after admitting to having sex in prison. However, it seems like his comments toward Rick Ross flew under the radar. During the interview, he expressed his issues with Rick Ross using his name in "Idols Become Rivals."
