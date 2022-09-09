The PNB Rock commentary has been ongoing since news first broke that the rapper was shot in Los Angeles. Within hours, it was confirmed that the beloved Philadelphia rapper succumbed to his injuries, and the tragedy once again put L.A. in the crosshairs of conversations regarding safety. We've reported on officials in the City of Angels alerting the public, and celebrities, of a rise in crime. There have been brazen attacks in Beverly Hills as assailants openly rob people on the street, and we can't fail to mention the unfortunate death of Pop Smoke who was killed during a Hollywood Hills home invasion.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO