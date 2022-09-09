Small furry pets available for adoption in Toronto
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Small furry pets available for adoption in Toronto
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Toronto, Ontario on Petfinder .
You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Stuart
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Taz
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Smokey
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
BUGSEY
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Toffee
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
BOLTON
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
BENJIMAN
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
GREEN
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hopscotch
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
ELFIE
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor
Comments / 0