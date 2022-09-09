Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Toronto

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Toronto, Ontario on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

Stuart

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Taz

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BUGSEY

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toffee

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor

Petfinder

BOLTON

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BENJIMAN

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

GREEN

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hopscotch

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

ELFIE

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor