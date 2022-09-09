ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Small furry pets available for adoption in Toronto

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ewR5j_0hp4cXCt00
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Toronto

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Toronto, Ontario on Petfinder .

You may also like: Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lddug_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

Stuart

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K1wvE_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

Taz

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PVU18_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

Smokey

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26Hcgq_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

BUGSEY

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QjAFU_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

Toffee

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EZug1_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

BOLTON

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRXJd_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

BENJIMAN

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGJQF_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

GREEN

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qCEbq_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

Hopscotch

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhcLZ_0hp4cXCt00
Petfinder

ELFIE

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

You may also like: Highest-rated Asian restaurants in Toronto, according to Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furry#Guinea Pigs#Cat Rescue Adoption#Dog Rescue Adoption#Pet Lover#Toronto Cats#Tripadvisor
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
21K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy