Small furry pets available for adoption in Anchorage
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Small furry pets available for adoption in Anchorage
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Anchorage, Alaska on Petfinder .
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Anchorage metro area
Petfinder
Milkshake
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Carrot
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dijon
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pumpkin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sven
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Fudge
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Biscuit
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dominic
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Grumpy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Silkie / Sheltie
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
String Cheese
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: How Anchorage feels about climate change
Petfinder
Copper
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Olaf
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Smudge
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Justin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Olive
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Anchorage, according to Tripadvisor
Petfinder
Marshmallow
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0