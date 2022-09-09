ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

Small furry pets available for adoption in Anchorage

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=355oQX_0hp4cVRR00
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Anchorage

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Anchorage, Alaska on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSlQy_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Milkshake

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V9h94_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Carrot

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dOaX5_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Dijon

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yHOMt_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Pumpkin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Abyssinian
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAy4M_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Sven

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OnapU_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Fudge

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFBFr_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Biscuit

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUiXO_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Dominic

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rHb2e_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Grumpy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Silkie / Sheltie
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=488bbH_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

String Cheese

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXSAa_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Copper

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19sTec_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Olaf

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r4tTm_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Smudge

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JNT0D_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Justin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VBJir_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HLh12_0hp4cVRR00
Petfinder

Marshmallow

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Short-Haired
- Read more on Petfinder

