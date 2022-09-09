Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Anchorage

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Anchorage, Alaska on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Milkshake

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Carrot

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Dijon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Pumpkin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

Petfinder

Sven

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Fudge

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Biscuit

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Dominic

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Grumpy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Silkie / Sheltie

Petfinder

String Cheese

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Copper

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Olaf

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Smudge

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

Petfinder

Justin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Olive

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

Petfinder

Marshmallow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

