Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Political Leaders in Chicago don’t Talk to Each Other About a Shared Problem with MigrantsTom HandyChicago, IL
Now is the time to spot monarch butterflies on their 3,000-mile migration through ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
3 Great Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Secret menu exposed: Chipotle nixed the $3 TikTok-famous burrito hackJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Federal jury convicts R. Kelly on several child pornography chargesMargaret MinnicksChicago, IL
Related
NBC Sports
Eagles snap counts: Why didn’t Jordan Davis play more in opener?
DETROIT — The Eagles were gashed in the run game on Sunday afternoon in their 38-35 win. The Lions had 181 yards on the ground and averaged 6.5 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift had 144 yards and averaged 9.6. If only the Eagles traded up in the first...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to Cowboys
Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury in 2021.
NBC Sports
Here’s how Brady fared in the Bucs’ Week 1 win over the Cowboys
Tom Brady just keeps rolling. The 45-year-old looked like his usual self on Sunday Night Football, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 19-3 win over the Dallas Cowboys. To begin his 23rd NFL season, Brady completed 18 of 27 passes for 212 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The...
NBC Sports
How Russell Wilson, other star QBs did in first game vs. former team
A quarterback facing his former team makes for the ultimate revenge game. Arguably the most important position in sports, when a franchise quarterback changes teams, it generates plenty of emotion, motivation and intrigue. Last season, Tom Brady, Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff and Sam Bradford all faced their former teams. On...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones squashes possibility of Jimmy G trade to Cowboys
Any speculation of Jimmy Garoppolo getting traded to the Dallas Cowboys might have been put to rest Tuesday morning. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, renowned for making shocking comments during his weekly radio hit on 105.3 The Fan, claimed that Dallas won’t be placing quarterback Dak Prescott on injured reserve because he has a chance of playing in one of Dallas’ next four games.
NBC Sports
Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears
When it rains, it pours. Just ask this unfortunate 49ers fan on Sunday afternoon at Solider Field. Not only did this fan have to watch his team fail to capitalize on numerous opportunities to put away the Chicago Bears in the 49ers' 19-10 loss, but it appears he might have lost something else during the torrential downpour in Chicago.
NBC Sports
Kyle Fuller out for 2022 season with torn ACL
The Ravens have lost another player to a season-ending injury. Head coach John Harbaugh announced on Monday that cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL during the season-opening victory over the Jets and will miss the rest of 2022. Fuller started the contest for Baltimore and was helped off the field...
NBC Sports
Kelce responds to going viral for getting tossed by Lions LB
The Eagles' Week 1 win over the Lions had fireworks up and down the field with 73 total points hitting the scoreboard, but the most popular part of the game in the Internet's eyes happened away from the ball. Eagles center Jason Kelce and Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez were mixing...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
NBC Sports
Jordan Davis is the last man in the Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation
The Eagles took defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th overall pick in the 2022 NFL draft expecting him to make a big impact, but in the first game of his NFL career, he didn’t do much. Davis played just 22 snaps, the fewest of the five defensive tackles...
NBC Sports
Rice's incredulous reaction to suggestion Jimmy G should start
Jerry Rice isn't entertaining any ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo starting for the 49ers at quarterback, even after Trey Lance and Co. dropped their season opener to the Chicago Bears on Sunday. That much is clear from his appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Adam Schein Podcast,” where the Pro Football...
NBC Sports
Shanahan hints at how 49ers will replace Mitchell in backfield
The 49ers will have a new starting running back heading into Week 2 and Kyle Shanahan has an idea how they will determine who it will be. With Elijah Mitchell sidelined for approximately two months, Jeff Wilson Jr., along with rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will be competing for the lead-back role moving forward. The club also signed former Indianapolis Colts ball carrier Marlon Mack to their practice squad. The head coach explained that all backs will compete for the job this week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Sports
Matt Rhule’s complaint regarding Jacoby Brissett spike misses the mark
I love the smell of a head coach napalming officials in the morning, However, when the coach’s complaints miss the mark, it’s not very satisfying at all. (And it could get expensive for the coach.) On Sunday, Panthers coach Matt Rhule groused after the loss to the Browns...
NBC Sports
How to watch Notre Dame vs Cal on Saturday and the Irish all season: TV, Peacock info for 2022
The Notre Dame Irish seek the first win of their season and of Marcus Freeman’s head coaching career against the Cal Bears on Saturday, September 17. Live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. See below for additional information and how to watch/stream the Notre Dame vs California game.
NBC Sports
How Posey inspired Bills QB Allen to always sign autographs
California native and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen grew up rooting for the Giants, so it’s no surprise the 26-year-old looked up to catcher Buster Posey when he was a child. But aside from providing Allen with some must-watch baseball, the three-time World Series champion also taught him a...
NBC Sports
Kyler Murray: The Chiefs kicked our ass
Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray used one sentence at the start of his press conference to sum up his team’s performance in Sunday’s 44-21 loss to the Chiefs:. Kansas City held a 37-7 lead with 3:56 left in the third quarter after quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw his fifth touchdown pass of the day. Arizona scored a pair of cosmetic touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but the team was never really in it.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Sports
Lions snag promising lineman off Eagles' practice squad
The Eagles lost promising offensive lineman Kayode Awosika off their practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Garafolo reported that the Lions signed Awosika to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Awosika, 23, joined the Eagles last summer as an undrafted rookie from Buffalo, where he was teammates with current...
NBC Sports
Trent Brown sums up Patriots' mood in brief press conference
Unsurprisingly, the New England Patriots aren't in the cheeriest of moods following a rough Week 1 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Head coach Bill Belichick was on brand with brief answers during his postgame press conference. On Monday, offensive tackle Trent Brown channeled his inner Belichick with a short presser of his own.
NBC Sports
Micah Parsons on Leonard Fournette’s chip block: They need help, so I’ve got to be more conscious of it
In December, when Bucs quarterback Tom Brady lobbied the league to consider banning low hits on receivers after Chris Godwin‘s knee injury, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons responded on Twitter. “Lol so let’s stop playing tackle football ?” Parsons wrote, adding a crying emoji. Bucs running back Leonard...
NBC Sports
How PFF graded Lance, O-line in 49ers' Week 1 loss to Bears
The 49ers' PFF grades are better than what you’d think after their 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Soldier Field. The offense graded out better than the final score would suggest. Quarterback Trey Lance was sacked twice, and right tackle Mike McGlinchey was beaten for one of the takedowns.
Comments / 0