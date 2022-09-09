The 49ers will have a new starting running back heading into Week 2 and Kyle Shanahan has an idea how they will determine who it will be. With Elijah Mitchell sidelined for approximately two months, Jeff Wilson Jr., along with rookies Ty Davis-Price and Jordan Mason will be competing for the lead-back role moving forward. The club also signed former Indianapolis Colts ball carrier Marlon Mack to their practice squad. The head coach explained that all backs will compete for the job this week.

