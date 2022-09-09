Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Cincinnati

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Slinky

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Barbie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Biscuit

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lucy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. Kujo The Sassy Bun

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buzz

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peep

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Girl Crew

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Han Solo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Older baby boys

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blaine

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

P.J.

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Athena

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Devon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Olly

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zurg

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Loaf

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sara

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Derek

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mary

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rex

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cassidy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jeremiah

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Midge

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fluffy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Crumb

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Franklin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chi Chi & Lulu

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Evie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Remy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Potato

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Adult girls

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Father & Son

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Winnie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder