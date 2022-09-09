Small furry pets available for adoption in Cincinnati
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Cincinnati, Ohio on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Slinky
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Barbie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Biscuit
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lucy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mr. Kujo The Sassy Bun
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Buzz
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peep
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Girl Crew
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Han Solo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Older baby boys
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Blaine
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
P.J.
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Athena
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Devon
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Olly
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Zurg
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Loaf
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Sara
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Derek
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mary
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rex
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Cassidy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Jeremiah
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Midge
- Gender: Female
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fluffy
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Crumb
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Franklin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chi Chi & Lulu
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Evie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Remy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Potato
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Adult girls
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Father & Son
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Winnie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
