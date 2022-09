Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Spokane

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Spokane, Washington on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Latte

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thing One

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Matthew

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Penelope

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sunny & Manny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

MeeMee

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sassi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Alice

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Carbon

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Sully & Melvin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Cinder

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

River

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chunky Monkey

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Annie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pumpkin

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jumposaurus Rex

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Milo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tilly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rose

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Coco

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Martha

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Nugget

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Percy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Short-Haired

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hero

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Minnie & Luna

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lily

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mint

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gaston

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Niko

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buttercup & Miss Piggy

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Blossom

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thing One

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bugsy & Shadow

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

BONDED FEMALE Rats

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lacy Loo

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Abyssinian

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Zafira

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder