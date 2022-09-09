Small furry pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge
Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Petfinder .
Petfinder
Tewkesbury & Tootsie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Drago - Courtesy Listing - Available at Big Sky
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chewbacca & Squeaks
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Felix & Ponyo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ninja
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Duke
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Pumpkin
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chewy & Richard
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Oolong & Chai
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Moe & Macchiato
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Linden
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Toast
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Dominica
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tyson - Courtesy Listing - Available at Big Sky
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Speedy Gonzales
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Marty & Doc
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Squeaks & Chewbacca
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Koopa
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Doc & Marty
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fig (pending)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Braxton
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Goomba
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bronco
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Hedwig
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Easton
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Macchiato & Moe
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mania
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chai & Oolong
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Jovie & Suzie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Shisui
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bowie
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mocha
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Jenny
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Linus
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Choji
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Polymnia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bambi
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Rabbit Downey Jr.
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Colt
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Captain
- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Van & Max
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
King Boo
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Satsuma
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Phillip
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Suzie & Jovie
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Clover
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ponyo & Felix
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Tootsie & Tewkesbury
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Max
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Elestia
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
The General
- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Thor
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Max & Van
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Ted
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Drama
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Aries
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Bento (courtesy listing)
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0