Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Tewkesbury & Tootsie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Drago - Courtesy Listing - Available at Big Sky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewbacca & Squeaks

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Felix & Ponyo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ninja

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Duke

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pumpkin

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chewy & Richard

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Oolong & Chai

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Moe & Macchiato

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linden

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toast

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Gerbil

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dominica

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tyson - Courtesy Listing - Available at Big Sky

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Speedy Gonzales

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Marty & Doc

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Squeaks & Chewbacca

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Koopa

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Doc & Marty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fig (pending)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Braxton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Goomba

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bronco

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Hedwig

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Easton

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Macchiato & Moe

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mania

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chai & Oolong

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jovie & Suzie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Shisui

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bowie

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mocha

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jenny

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Dwarf Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Choji

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Polymnia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bambi

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Rabbit Downey Jr.

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Colt

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Captain

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Van & Max

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

King Boo

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Satsuma

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phillip

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Suzie & Jovie

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Clover

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ponyo & Felix

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tootsie & Tewkesbury

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Chinchilla

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Elestia

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

The General

- Gender: Male

- Age: Senior

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Thor

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Max & Van

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Ted

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Drama

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Aries

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bento (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder