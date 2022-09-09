ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Small furry pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43DnUk_0hp4cP9500

Yousef Al Nasser // Shutterstock

Small furry pets available for adoption in Baton Rouge

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s5nPT_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Tewkesbury & Tootsie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fi9A8_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Drago - Courtesy Listing - Available at Big Sky

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wY0K_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Chewbacca & Squeaks

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XWD85_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Felix & Ponyo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WukDg_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Ninja

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Lohum_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Duke

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Pumpkin

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HGQGe_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Chewy & Richard

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBKOi_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Oolong & Chai

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzC9M_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Moe & Macchiato

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgxDd_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Linden

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33ZjZO_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Toast

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Gerbil
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oLk4R_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Dominica

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jO4ch_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Tyson - Courtesy Listing - Available at Big Sky

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZajT_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Speedy Gonzales

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F4AFp_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Marty & Doc

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D5Ksj_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Squeaks & Chewbacca

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ulsw5_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Koopa

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eU12F_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Doc & Marty

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QwwIt_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Fig (pending)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Braxton

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrUIw_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Goomba

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lOhYU_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Bronco

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iqkRc_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Hedwig

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rRUvC_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Easton

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SXD75_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Macchiato & Moe

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mania

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9kXd_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Chai & Oolong

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Jovie & Suzie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xrhj9_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Shisui

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mgZiD_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Bowie

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14HmQL_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Mocha

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=206mvQ_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Jenny

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Dwarf Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HYiDa_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Linus

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CU8bT_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Choji

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eWhIA_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Polymnia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bL2BX_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Bambi

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUa3t_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Rabbit Downey Jr.

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a1XYi_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Colt

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZxJof_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Captain

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Episl_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Van & Max

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zz7Xi_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

King Boo

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1axegI_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Satsuma

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Phillip

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HvvK9_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Suzie & Jovie

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xyn8p_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Clover

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ygVjj_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Ponyo & Felix

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Tootsie & Tewkesbury

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38wCy2_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Max

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Chinchilla
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m6CAW_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Elestia

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvSv7_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

The General

- Gender: Male
- Age: Senior
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474NFH_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Thor

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413Fhr_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Max & Van

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CGXEx_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Ted

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyI2Y_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Drama

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D6Lia_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Aries

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SLoPp_0hp4cP9500
Petfinder

Bento (courtesy listing)

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

