Eugene, OR

Small furry pets available for adoption in Eugene

 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLGem_0hp4cNcr00
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Eugene

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Eugene, Oregon on Petfinder .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HZ7yL_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Winafred and Gretta

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XnW9S_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Donatello

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yKYBv_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Slick

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itAAr_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Buttercream

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16EYJ9_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Lilly

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOHXW_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Dusty

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GEz63_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Chicken

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VqdFN_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Mercy

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a7V02_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Lenny

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ia7g3_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Peanut

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H5ab2_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Gizmo & Mogwai

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XrgOy_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Fredrick

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dv3g0_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Gibbs & Weatherby & Bootstrap

- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vfypx_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Toast

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UedgK_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Daki

- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4allEb_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Mr. Man

- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dtp8D_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Velvet Love

- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGNv7_0hp4cNcr00
Petfinder

Raphael

- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder

