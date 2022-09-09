Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Eugene

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Eugene, Oregon on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Winafred and Gretta

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Donatello

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Slick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Buttercream

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lilly

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Dusty

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Chicken

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mercy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Lenny

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Peanut

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Hamster

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gizmo & Mogwai

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Fredrick

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Gibbs & Weatherby & Bootstrap

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Sugar Glider

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Toast

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Mouse

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Daki

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rat

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Mr. Man

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Velvet Love

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raphael

- Gender: Male

- Age: Baby

- Type: Guinea Pig

- Read more on Petfinder