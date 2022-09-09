Small furry pets available for adoption in Eugene
Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons
Small furry pets available for adoption in Eugene
Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Eugene, Oregon on Petfinder .
You may also like: Highest-earning zip codes in Eugene metro area
Petfinder
Winafred and Gretta
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Donatello
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Slick
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Buttercream
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lilly
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Eugene that don't require a college degree
Petfinder
Dusty
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Chicken
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Mercy
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Lenny
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Peanut
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Hamster
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Eugene metro area
Petfinder
Gizmo & Mogwai
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Fredrick
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Gibbs & Weatherby & Bootstrap
- Gender: Male
- Age: Adult
- Type: Sugar Glider
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Toast
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Mouse
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Daki
- Gender: Female
- Age: Young
- Type: Rat
- Read more on Petfinder
You may also like: Metros where people in Eugene are getting new jobs
Petfinder
Mr. Man
- Gender: Male
- Age: Young
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Velvet Love
- Gender: Female
- Age: Adult
- Type: Rabbit
- Read more on Petfinder
Petfinder
Raphael
- Gender: Male
- Age: Baby
- Type: Guinea Pig
- Read more on Petfinder
Comments / 0