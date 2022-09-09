Rex tremendae majestatis // Wikimedia Commons

Small furry pets available for adoption in Greenville

Cats and dogs get most of the attention of the pets world, but there are many more soft, warm, cuddly little animals waiting to find their forever homes in shelters across the country. Gerbils, guinea pigs, hamsters, rabbits, rats, and mice make excellent companions for those for whom the time required to care for a cat or dog is too much of a commitment, and these small friends do well in smaller spaces. Stacker compiled a list of small furry animals available for adoption in Greenville, South Carolina on Petfinder .

Petfinder

Edna and Walter

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Linus

- Gender: Male

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Butterscotch

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bramble

- Gender: Female

- Age: Baby

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Bluebell

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Atlas and Lucy

- Gender: Male

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Raya and Jangles

- Gender: Female

- Age: Young

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder

Petfinder

Samantha and Willem

- Gender: Female

- Age: Adult

- Type: Rabbit

- Read more on Petfinder