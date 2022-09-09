ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lil’ Kim Responds To 50 Cent’s Claim Of Dissing Nicki Minaj On New Song

By Amber Corrine
After 50 Cent made comments claiming that Lil’ Kim dissed Nicki Minaj in Megan Thee Stallion’s new “Plan B (Remix),” all hell broke loose on Instagram between the former G-Unit boss and Junior Mafia legend.

On Thursday (Sept. 8), 50 Cent took to his Instagram to send Nicki Minaj a message following a preview of Lil’ Kim’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s track. Seemingly encouraging the Queen rapstress to respond to the lyrics, Fif instigated the idea that Lil’ Kim was talking about Minaj and her family.

In the caption of a shared side-by-side photo of Kim and an owl, 50 Cent wrote to Nicki, “QGTM [Queens Get the Money]. You better light her a** up, I’m watching. She said something about the baby, her baby eye fu**ed up. LOL”

50 Cent assumingly interpreted Kim’s opening verse as a dig at Nicki Minaj’s father, brother, and son. “Ni**a, you’s a bi**h, your father’s a bi**h, your brother’s a bi**h,” Kim spits. “Keep acting like this and your son gon’ be a bi**h.”

Following Fif’s post, the Brooklyn native swiftly clapped back at the Power executive for not only making a tasteless joke about her daughter but for saying things that will eventually bring him bad karma. “It’s OK, he just doin what bi**h ni**az do,” replied Kim in a comment under his now-deleted post. “Now watch what God do to his life.”

The “Magic Stick” collaborator then took another shot at 50 when she commented, “Still mad about that date, I see. I ain’t know [you] was this mad [though], damn. F**k boi. Glad [you] was [listening] though. Song was for [you].”

As the remix began to make waves on the net and the perceived backlash began to build, Kim took to her Instagram account to clarify her lyrics.

“I never said a word about anyone’s child,” Kim wrote. “Please feel free to listen to the song where we were clearly talking about an ex . To try and twist my words to have an excuse to take digs at my child is disgusting. I’m one of the most disrespected legends in the game but what you will not do is come for my child.”

Kim then directly responded to 50 Cent and his girlfriend Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines. “I still can’t believe y’all can’t see through 50’s lame a** , disgraceful, ugly and narcissistic tactics,” she wrote. “Y’all still falling for that sh*t. He created this whole false narrative to cause drama and confusion because the girl he wanted is getting too much attention.”

In a screenshot from her IG Stories, Kim added, “[Cuban Link], you are a gorgeous, sophisticated, intelligent woman but being with someone who openly and comfortably attacks children is a bad look. Get out while you can, girl. Anyone who knows me knows even if you are my enemy, I would never say anything about anyone’s child. Kids are off limits.”

Take a listen to Megan Thee Stallion’s “Plan B (remix) with Lil’ Kim here . What do you think?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eroYM_0hp4c8TD00
Nicki Minaj Gives Lil Kim Props For Being A Fashion Icon




