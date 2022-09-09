Confirmed: Luis Diaz Stunner Nominated For Premier League Goal Of The Month

The Colombian has had his strike against Crystal Palace nominated for goal of the month.

It's been a poor start to the Premier League season for Liverpool, with only one win board so far this campaign.

One bright spark at the start of the campaign has been Colombian winger Luis Diaz , who has continued to impress following his strong end to last season.

The winger has picked up three goals in six Premier League games this season, making him Liverpool's highest-scoring attacking player.

Diaz has impressed as his increase in goal output has helped to make up for the struggling Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez, who missed games against Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Bournemouth due to a suspension.

The pick of the goals scored by Diaz was his screamer he bagged to level the game against Crystal Palace, as he blasted the ball into the back of the net with a curling effort after beating several defenders.

The Colombian has never won the award during his time with Liverpool and is looking to pick up his first individual award in Liverpool colours.

Diaz will face some stiff competition if he was in a chance of winning the award, having to beat off the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Kieran Trippier .

The other contenders for the award are Fabian Schar of Newcastle, Bryan Mbuemo of Brentford, Kalidou Koulibaly of Chelsea, William Saliba of Arsenal, and Allan Saint-Maximin of Newcastle.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |