ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 55

Cynthia Cormier
4d ago

These judges need to stop giving bonds unless they are afraid of the criminals,give the criminals time also go back to the old days put them out in the fields with manual labor I bet this would stop all this getting out going back.They do the crime let them do the time, stop the pity party giving bonds especially when they are repeated felons.Praying justice be served to the fullest.

Reply
9
Deirdre Jones
5d ago

what led up to them shooting him.you can't go no where or ride down the street no more it's getting worse and and you can't say HPD is not doing there jobs cause they are good work

Reply
11
Eyes rolling
5d ago

I knew it, judge Amy Martin is a Democrat. This is exactly why we need to get all of them out of office. Perfect example!

Reply(7)
12
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Firearms#Violent Crime#Hcso Homicide#Crime Scene
cw39.com

Innocent woman shot in drive-by shooting in Fifth Ward, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — A woman is recovering Wednesday morning after she was hit by gunfire during a drive-by shooting, police said. It happened around 10:30 p.m. in a Fifth Ward neighborhood at the 5300 block of Margarita Street. Houston police say a young woman was at home in her...
HOUSTON, TX
theleadernews.com

Man shot, killed outside Inwood apartment complex

Houston police are searching for a man accused of shooting and killing another man outside a Greater Inwood apartment complex last weekend, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is pending an autopsy from the county’s medical examiner, according to the department. Officers around 9:40 p.m....
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two shootings in Fifth Ward leaves 2 dead, HPD searching for suspected car

HOUSTON (CW39) — Police are investigating two separate deadly shootings on Saturday night, both happening in the Fifth Ward. Houston police believed the suspected shooter or shooters may be driving a red Dodge Charger, which witnesses said two suspects fled the scene in. Police say they received the first...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy