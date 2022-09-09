Read full article on original website
Cynthia Cormier
4d ago
These judges need to stop giving bonds unless they are afraid of the criminals,give the criminals time also go back to the old days put them out in the fields with manual labor I bet this would stop all this getting out going back.They do the crime let them do the time, stop the pity party giving bonds especially when they are repeated felons.Praying justice be served to the fullest.
Deirdre Jones
5d ago
what led up to them shooting him.you can't go no where or ride down the street no more it's getting worse and and you can't say HPD is not doing there jobs cause they are good work
Eyes rolling
5d ago
I knew it, judge Amy Martin is a Democrat. This is exactly why we need to get all of them out of office. Perfect example!
