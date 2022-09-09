Read full article on original website
Related
WLOS.com
News 13 Help Desk: Why aren't Rutherford County landlords fixing unsafe homes?
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Black mold, leaking sewage, faulty outlets and holes right through the floor. That's what several families in Rutherford County said they're living with. Jessica Gunter contacted the News 13 Help Desk asking how she could get the problems fixed since she said her landlord...
WLOS.com
Retired FDNY chiefs, Haywood Co. community pause to reflect, remember lives lost on 9/11
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Haywood County community members came together for a memorial service to remember the lives lost on 9/11. Sunday evening, Sept. 11, 2022, about 100 community members attended the 11th annual 9/11 memorial service held by the Clyde Volunteer Fire Department. “I think we all...
WLOS.com
Transylvania gets about $1 million in grant money to repair streambanks
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred left a lasting impression on some mountain waterways. But grant money is on the way to help repair the damage. Transylvania County will use the money to help restore the streambanks damaged by the storm last year. About $1...
WLOS.com
Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center renamed Grove Street Community Center
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville's Senior Opportunity Center has a new name. On Tuesday night, city council members voted to approve calling it the Grove Street Community Center. The center, which has been open since the late 1970s, will still focus on helping older adults but will also expand...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLOS.com
Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
WLOS.com
Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
WLOS.com
Ribbon cutting held for new Franklin hospital, official opening this weekend
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses, doctors, hospital leaders and community members gathered outside the new Angel Medical Center in Franklin Tuesday morning for the official facility ribbon cutting. The 82,000-square-foot facility, located just over a mile away from the current building, offers up-to-date services and the latest in technology...
WLOS.com
Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLOS.com
Extra security to be at Buncombe County school following online threat
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County school officials confirm additional security will be on campus after an online threat was identified Monday night. Monday night, Sept. 12, News 13 was contacted by numerous Erwin High School parents about a post that was circulating on social media. In the post, the account says, in part “I want everyone scared because Imma abt to set it off at Erwin high but I want y’all to watch ya’ll back because I be anyone or anywhere and blow a cap in u”. The post also includes a hand holding a gun with the words “Y’all think I’m playing!” across the top.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
WLOS.com
'More than unsightly trash:' Advocates push for ban on single-use plastic in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville City Council will soon consider a proposal to reduce the use of single-use plastic bags in the city. A phased-approach proposal was approved by the city’s Governance Committee on Wednesday. “It’s a lot more than unsightly trash, it’s a really big urgent...
WLOS.com
"Huge leap" Grant funding to address internet needs of unserved, underserved communities
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Frontier Communications was awarded $3.3 million in Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology (GREAT) grant funding to expand internet service in Buncombe County. “Everybody who lives past us, up the valley, has internet service that is about as good as your old dial-up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLOS.com
Townhouse project could bring more affordable housing to West Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An affordable housing project has been proposed for a West Asheville plot of land. Mountain Housing Opportunities wants to put 11 townhomes on a lot off Pineview Street, near State Street and Michigan Avenue. At least six of the homes would be marketed as affordable.
WLOS.com
Virtual bidding begins once again for Hendersonville's beloved Bearfootin' bears
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After making some successful changes, a beloved tradition in the mountains continues once again this year online. Virtual bidding starts Sept. 13 for this year's Bearfootin’ Art Walk bears in Hendersonville and will continue until Oct. 15 at 6 p.m. The auction went online...
WLOS.com
New state-of-the-art hospital comes to Franklin, N.C.
Angel Medical Center, opening soon on Riverview Street in Franklin, will have 30 beds, 3 operating rooms, and even a 17-bed ER with three rooms dedicated to behavioral health. "Our new state-of-the arts facilities bring you the highest quality and latest technologyand state of the art patient rooms designed for your comfort," says Clint Kendall, CEO/CNO of Angel Medical Center.
WLOS.com
Vote now: Help choose the design for Buncombe County's next 'I Voted' sticker
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — It's time to vote -- for the design of Buncombe County's next "I Voted" sticker. Young artists were asked to submit their designs for Buncombe County Election Services’ inaugural sticker contest. Now, voting has opened for the public to choose a design. “We rolled...
WLOS.com
Some absentee ballots have already been returned to WNC election offices
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a quick turnaround for some mountain voters who were ready to cast their ballots. Several mountain election offices have already had ballots returned for November’s midterm election. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and some voters received those ballots...
WLOS.com
Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
WLOS.com
Haywood County School selects next superintendent
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
WLOS.com
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa
SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
Comments / 0