ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weaverville, NC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weaverville, NC
Weaverville, NC
Government
WLOS.com

Fox News publishes article on Asheville's increase in violent crime

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — New data from the Asheville Police Department (APD) shows the city's violent crimes are up 34% this year compared to 2021. The city’s crime trend is making national headlines with a Fox News report, citing Asheville's liberal leadership as partly to blame. The article...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Crews locate injured hiker reported missing in Shining Rock Wilderness Area

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Multiple emergency crew members worked together on Sunday to locate and help transport an injured hiker from the Shining Rock Wilderness Area. Officials with Transylvania County Rescue Squad say members of their department were requested to assist Haywood County Search and Rescue with the search for a missing hiker.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Ribbon cutting held for new Franklin hospital, official opening this weekend

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses, doctors, hospital leaders and community members gathered outside the new Angel Medical Center in Franklin Tuesday morning for the official facility ribbon cutting. The 82,000-square-foot facility, located just over a mile away from the current building, offers up-to-date services and the latest in technology...
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Weaverville Harris#U S Army#U S Navy
WLOS.com

Extra security to be at Buncombe County school following online threat

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County school officials confirm additional security will be on campus after an online threat was identified Monday night. Monday night, Sept. 12, News 13 was contacted by numerous Erwin High School parents about a post that was circulating on social media. In the post, the account says, in part “I want everyone scared because Imma abt to set it off at Erwin high but I want y’all to watch ya’ll back because I be anyone or anywhere and blow a cap in u”. The post also includes a hand holding a gun with the words “Y’all think I’m playing!” across the top.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A student at Erwin High School is under arrest, accused of threatening the school. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says the student made a threat of mass violence on Monday evening. Authorities say they are not identifying the suspect because the student is a juvenile. Deputies say they don't believe there is an ongoing threat now that the student has been charged.
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WLOS.com

New state-of-the-art hospital comes to Franklin, N.C.

Angel Medical Center, opening soon on Riverview Street in Franklin, will have 30 beds, 3 operating rooms, and even a 17-bed ER with three rooms dedicated to behavioral health. "Our new state-of-the arts facilities bring you the highest quality and latest technologyand state of the art patient rooms designed for your comfort," says Clint Kendall, CEO/CNO of Angel Medical Center.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Some absentee ballots have already been returned to WNC election offices

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There's been a quick turnaround for some mountain voters who were ready to cast their ballots. Several mountain election offices have already had ballots returned for November’s midterm election. Absentee mail-in ballots were mailed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, and some voters received those ballots...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Federal threat to kidnap charges filed after Haywood leaders falsely served, officials say

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman faces federal charges of threat to kidnap after falsely serving several Haywood County leaders. Darris Gibson Moody, who appeared in federal court Monday morning, Sept. 12, 2022, is accused of sending false writs of execution against the Haywood County sheriff, a deputy sheriff, two Haywood County commissioners, the Haywood County district attorney and CEO and chief nursing officer at Haywood Regional Medical Center.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Haywood County School selects next superintendent

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Someone slashes tires in Swannanoa

SWANNANOA, N.C. (WLOS) — Some Swannanoa residents are out thousands of dollars after what appears to be a tire-slashing spree, one resident said. And the person who did it was caught on a security camera. Jessie Bryant’s security footage shows a person walking next to his truck and then...
SWANNANOA, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy