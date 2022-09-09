ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, NC

WLOS.com

Haywood County School selects next superintendent

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — In a statement released Monday night, Haywood County School announced the selection of its next superintendent. Dr. Trevor Putnam, who has worked in the school system for 26 years, will take over the helm on November 1, 2022, following the retirement of Dr. Bill Nolte.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Extra security to be at Buncombe County school following online threat

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County school officials confirm additional security will be on campus after an online threat was identified Monday night. Monday night, Sept. 12, News 13 was contacted by numerous Erwin High School parents about a post that was circulating on social media. In the post, the account says, in part “I want everyone scared because Imma abt to set it off at Erwin high but I want y’all to watch ya’ll back because I be anyone or anywhere and blow a cap in u”. The post also includes a hand holding a gun with the words “Y’all think I’m playing!” across the top.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
Henderson County, NC
Government
Henderson County, NC
Education
County
Henderson County, NC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County School employee celebrates 50 years of service

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County School District celebrates 50 years for accountant bookkeeper, Daphine Spivey. She started at Daniel Morgan Technology Center in 1972, and now at 81 years old, she has no plans of retiring. Spivey said, “They asked me that at a board meeting they...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Fall festival returns to A-B Tech after 3 years

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville-Buncombe Technical Community College's fall festival returned Tuesday. It was the first major on-campus event since the COVID-19 pandemic. Students got to celebrate the start of the semester with multiple activities. Organizers said they hoped the event developed a sense of community for those on...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

New state-of-the-art hospital comes to Franklin, N.C.

Angel Medical Center, opening soon on Riverview Street in Franklin, will have 30 beds, 3 operating rooms, and even a 17-bed ER with three rooms dedicated to behavioral health. "Our new state-of-the arts facilities bring you the highest quality and latest technologyand state of the art patient rooms designed for your comfort," says Clint Kendall, CEO/CNO of Angel Medical Center.
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Lowe's employees transform farm space in low-income community thanks to company grant

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Lowe's employees spent Wednesday morning helping to transform a farm space in Asheville. The company recently selected Southside Community Farm as one of its hometown community projects. This is the first year of a five-year, $100 million commitment to the communities Lowe’s serves across the country, through the Lowe's Hometowns initiative.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Ribbon cutting held for new Franklin hospital, official opening this weekend

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses, doctors, hospital leaders and community members gathered outside the new Angel Medical Center in Franklin Tuesday morning for the official facility ribbon cutting. The 82,000-square-foot facility, located just over a mile away from the current building, offers up-to-date services and the latest in technology...
FRANKLIN, NC
WLOS.com

Community comes together to remember and honor 9/11 victims

WEAVERVILLE, N. C. (WLOS) — Sunday marked a somber 21 years since nearly 3,000 lives were lost in the September 11th attacks. Communities across western North Carolina gathered to honor and remember those who were killed. RETIRED FDNY CHIEFS, HAYWOOD CO. COMMUNITY PAUSE TO REFLECT, REMEMBER LIVES LOST ON...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
the828.com

Pumpkin Patch at North Carolina Glass Center

10am-5pm closed Tuesdays @ North Carolina Glass Center 140 Roberts St (River Arts District) Glassblowers will be filling the D Space gallery with a steady stream of glass pumpkins this fall season. Find handcrafted glass in an array of colors, styles and sizes. From mini flameworked gourds to large handblown pumpkins worthy of year-round display, we’ll have them all for sale! Your purchase supports the nonprofit glass center and local artists.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Juvenile charged with making online threats to Buncombe County school

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — An Erwin High student has been arrested, accused of threatening the school. The juvenile was charged Tuesday afternoon in relation to social media posts made Monday night that contained threats directed at the Erwin School District. According to a news release, authorities do not...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC

